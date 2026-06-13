Sudan: The War the World Chose to Forget

guest column

Three years into Sudan's civil war, the world has largely looked away. Not because the suffering has diminished. Not because peace is near. Not because the humanitarian catastrophe has been solved. The world has simply moved on.

Today, Sudan is arguably home to the largest humanitarian disaster on Earth. Millions face acute hunger. Children are dying from malnutrition. Entire communities have been uprooted from their homes. Families that once lived productive lives now survive in overcrowded camps, abandoned schools and makeshift shelters. Disease outbreaks continue to spread through populations with little access to healthcare, clean water or basic sanitation.

Yet Sudan barely registers in global headlines. The cameras are in Kyiv. The breaking-news alerts focus on the Middle East. Diplomatic energy is consumed by geopolitical rivalries stretching across Europe, Asia and the Gulf. Meanwhile, an entire nation is collapsing in slow motion.

The tragedy is not merely that Sudan is suffering. The tragedy is that Sudan is suffering in silence.

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Every day, families survive on a single meal. Parents watch helplessly as their children waste away from hunger. Farmers cannot access their land. Markets have collapsed. Schools have closed. Hospitals have been destroyed, looted or abandoned.

This is not a natural disaster. This is a man-made catastrophe.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has become a brutal contest for power fought on the backs of civilians. Entire cities have been reduced to rubble. Health systems have collapsed. Infrastructure has been devastated. Generations of progress have been erased.

But there is another uncomfortable truth. Wars of this scale do not continue for years without external interests becoming involved.

Sudan sits at the crossroads of Africa, the Red Sea and the Middle East. Its strategic location, mineral wealth, agricultural potential and geopolitical significance ensure that powerful interests continue to view the country through the lens of influence and advantage rather than human suffering. The consequence is a conflict that has become increasingly entrenched while ordinary Sudanese pay the price.

And where is Africa?

The African Union was created precisely for moments such as this. The AU has issued statements, convened meetings and supported diplomatic initiatives. Yet many Africans are increasingly asking whether the continent's premier political institution has exercised the urgency and influence required by a crisis of this magnitude.

If the African Union cannot lead efforts to end a war that threatens the stability of an entire region, then difficult questions must be asked about its effectiveness as a continental peace and security mechanism.

Sudan requires more than communiqués. It requires sustained African diplomacy, coordinated engagement by regional leaders, pressure on all parties to cease hostilities, accountability for those obstructing peace, and a unified continental strategy that places Sudanese civilians above political calculations.

The path to peace is neither mysterious nor impossible. A durable settlement will require an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, meaningful negotiations involving all major stakeholders, and guarantees that Sudan's future political order cannot be dictated solely by armed actors. Most importantly, the guns must fall silent long enough for humanitarian agencies to reach those facing starvation and disease.

The immediate humanitarian needs are enormous but not insurmountable. The international community routinely mobilises tens and hundreds of billions of dollars in response to global crises. The resources required to prevent famine, provide medicine, shelter displaced families and restore essential services in Sudan represent only a fraction of that amount.

What is lacking is not capacity. It is political will.

Perhaps the most painful question is this: Why does nobody seem to care?

Part of the answer lies in the nature of modern media. News organisations follow audiences. Audiences follow crises that dominate international politics. Wars that directly affect major powers attract sustained coverage. Conflicts involving strategic alliances generate endless analysis.

Sudan does neither.

Its victims are overwhelmingly poor. Its suffering is gradual rather than dramatic. Its tragedy unfolds far from the centres of global power. And so, while the death toll rises and displacement reaches historic levels, Sudan slips further down the international agenda.

In a cruel irony, the larger the humanitarian crisis becomes, the more normalised it risks becoming. The result is a dangerous hierarchy of human suffering in which some lives command global attention while others fade into statistics.

But statistics cannot tell the full story. Behind every displacement figure is a family forced to flee. Behind every malnutrition number is a child whose future is being stolen. Behind every funding shortfall is a human being left without food, medicine or shelter.

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Sudan's war should shame the international community. Not simply because it continues. But because it continues largely beyond the world's gaze.

History will remember who prolonged this war. History will remember who failed to stop it. History will remember who looked away.

And history will ask whether Africa, at its moment of greatest humanitarian need, found the courage to act—or merely the words to express concern.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.