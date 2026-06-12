Sudan: Dozens Killed in Drone Attacks Across Sudan As El Obeid Toll Reaches 23

El Obeid / Delling / Kadugli / Sudri Locality / Khartoum / Khartoum North (Bahri) / Omdurman — The Emergency Lawyers Group and local sources say drone attacks across Sudan killed at least 30 civilians and five soldiers this week, with the deadliest strikes hitting El Obeid in North Kordofan, where the civilian death toll has risen to 23.

The reports also point to drone attacks that killed five soldiers in Delling in South Kordofan and seven civilians in separate incidents in North Kordofan, while residents reported renewed drone activity over Khartoum North (Bahri) and Omdurman in Khartoum state.

The Emergency Lawyers Group said drone attacks attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 23 civilians and injured 19 others in a series of strikes on El Obeid on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

According to the group, an initial strike on residential neighbourhoods killed five civilians and injured 12 others. A second attack targeted mourners gathered at a cemetery during the victims' funeral, killing four civilians and injuring seven more.

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Further strikes hit neighbourhoods near the Sudanese Armed Force's (SAF) Fifth Infantry Division headquarters, killing 13 civilians. In a separate attack early on Thursday, a drone struck a truck carrying food at the southern entrance to the city, killing the driver.

The Sudanese Doctors Network condemned the attacks. Network spokesperson Tasnim El Amin told Radio Dabanga that targeting civilians, service facilities and food transport vehicles constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The National Umma Party also condemned the strikes, describing them as a war crime and renewing calls for an immediate end to attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Five soldiers reported killed in Delling

Local sources said a drone strike on Delling in South Kordofan on Wednesday killed at least five soldiers.

The sources attributed the attack to a joint operation by the RSF and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N). Radio Dabanga could not independently verify the claim.

The attack came amid continued shelling and drone strikes on Delling, which have repeatedly killed both soldiers and civilians in recent months.

Several groups accused the RSF and the SPLM N of destroying a bridge on the Delling-Kadugli road. The United Nations warned that damage to the crossing could disrupt civilian movement and humanitarian aid during the rainy season.

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Four civilians killed in North Kordofan

The Emergency Lawyers Group said an army drone strike killed four civilians and injured another person in the Adeid Raha area of Sudri locality in North Kordofan on Wednesday.

The organisation said the attack came less than a day after another drone strike targeted two civilian vehicles in the same area, killing three civilians and injuring another person.

The group condemned the repeated attacks and called for an independent investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Drone attack reported in Bahri

Residents reported a drone attack on northern Bahri on Wednesday evening, hours after a similar attack targeted Omdurman.

SAF sources said air defences intercepted the drone, although Radio Dabanga could not independently verify the claim. No information was immediately available on casualties or damage.