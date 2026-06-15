Africa: Nigeria Must Lead West Africa Against Terrorism, Human Trafficking - FG

The Federal Government has said West Africa is central to Nigeria's foreign policy stressing that the country must mobilise its enormous resources to lead the sub-region to tackle the wild wave of terrorism across the Sahel, proliferation of small arms and light weapons of illicit origin, drug and human trafficking.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu gave this assurance during the strategic retreat for High Commissioners and Ambassadors-Designate to the countries of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, a statement issued on Saturday by the Ministry said.

The Minister said that within the concentric circle, prioritizing national interest in ever- expanding geographical tiers, within this strategy West Africa forms the critical, nonnegotiable second circle positioning Nigeria as the primary regional hegemon and anchor for sub-regional integration and security.

"Terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational crimes threaten to destabilize our regions, our lives and livelihood. The multidimensional security challenges confronting West Africa continue to generate undesired consequences, which portends a reversal of the economic development achieved in the region through integration over the years. The wave of terrorism across the Sahel which has a direct impact on Nigeria has to be contained for the region to regain its pride of place.

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"We are witnessing severe threats to democratic governance across West Africa. Unconstitutional changes of government have strained our regional cohesion. The bond of brotherhood that characterized ECOWAS must be restored and the exception to unconstitutional change of government must be upheld. Democracy remains the best form of government for the peace and prosperity of our peoples," she said.

In the same vein, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye said the proliferation of small arms and light weapons of illicit origin, drug and human trafficking, unregulated transhumance, banditry and other transnational crimes and their attendant consequences are new realities that must be confronted frontally and with diplomatic dexterity.

He added that the recent withdrawal of some ECOWAS member States from the fold of the community and the increasing presence of extra-continental powers in the region, require a cautious but stern approach in managing and mitigating the anticipated outcomes of these novel frontiers on the governments and peoples of the region.

"Our foreign policy direction is clear. Under the current administration, our diplomatic engagements are anchored on the 4D Foreign Policy Doctrine as recently reformulated by Mr. President: Demography, Development, Democracy and Diaspora.

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"As envoys posted to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), you are the primary custodians of this strategic doctrine. West Africa is our immediate neighborhood. It is our primary sphere of influence," he said.

He tasked the envoys to relentlessly promote economic integration through trade facilitation with the view of attaining economic prosperity for Nigerians particularly the teeming youth population, adding that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) are primary tools.

"You must assist in dismantling non-tariff barriers that impede Nigerian businesses in your host countries. Your Missions should function as hubs for economic diplomacy, attract investments, promote Nigerian exports, and facilitate seamless cross-border trade," he said.