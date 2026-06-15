Nigeria: Military Airstrikes Kill 27 Terrorists in Borno Tumbus Enclaves

Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 27 terrorists in separate air interdiction missions targeting terrorist enclaves in the Southern and Northern Tumbus areas of Borno.

The operational report of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, indicating that the strikes were conducted following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions across the theatre.

According to the report, air assets comprising Dragon and ISR platforms conducted an air interdiction mission at Dawoshe, a known terrorist enclave in the Southern Tumbus area, at about 12:40 a.m. on June 10.

The report stated that terrorists' vehicles were sighted during aerial surveillance and subsequently engaged by the aircraft.

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It added that Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) revealed that the vehicles were destroyed while 12 terrorists were neutralised during the operation.

The report further disclosed that the air component conducted a precision strike on terrorist positions at Metele in the Northern Tumbus area of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno on the same day.

It stated that post-strike assessments, supported by BDA and Human Intelligence (HUMINT), confirmed that 15 terrorists were neutralised during the operation.

According to the report, the successful strikes dealt a significant blow to terrorist elements operating within the Lake Chad fringes and Tumbus hideouts.

It noted that the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities, disrupt logistics networks and deny insurgents freedom of action across the North-East theatre.

The report added that a total of 27 terrorists were neutralised in the two air operations conducted within the period under review.

It reiterated the Armed Forces of Nigeria's commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist strongholds until lasting peace and security are restored in the region.