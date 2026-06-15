South Africa: SA's Inconvenient Truth - What the Generation of 1976 Paid for Has Not Been Realised

14 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tebogo Suping

Amid growing societal volatility, lacklustre leadership and systemic decline, we are in a fight for the soul of our nation.

In my opinion, the year 1994, a moment etched into our collective memory as the dawn of a democratic South Africa, was never a clean slate. It was a beginning born from immense sacrifices, a tapestry woven with the threads of struggle, sorrow, as well as a significant number of unfulfilled promises.

While we entered this nostalgic era as a nation reborn, many among us remain heavily burdened by the ghosts of our hard and brutal past.

This being that the democratic dispensation, while a monumental victory, did not instantly heal the wounds of apartheid. Instead, it left deep, unaddressed scars, the remnants of which still haunt vast poor and marginalised communities across the nation, particularly young people.

This is our inconvenient truth - a reality where the legacy of segregation, poverty and systemic inequality continues to define the lived experience of millions, a constant and painful reminder that our journey to true freedom is far from over, and our collective story of true and meaningful transformation and equality far from being complete.

However, having said that, it is fundamental to note that the current socioeconomic and political crisis that we find ourselves in as a country is not solely...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.