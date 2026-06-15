Ethiopia's 7th General Election Strengthens Democratic Culture, Says Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has hailed the country's 7th General Election as a milestone for democratic development, praising the peaceful and highly participatory voting process.

Writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) page following a national recognition ceremony attended by President Taye Atske Selassie, DPM Temesgen honored civil society organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders for their dedication and service.

"This election has demonstrated the growing strength of Ethiopia's democratic culture, the maturity of its civic engagement, and the resilience of the institutions we have worked to build together," the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

He highlighted that the political competition was conducted peacefully and responsibly through the ballot box, adding that the process has reinforced public confidence and affirmed the importance of national dialogue and constitutional respect.

Looking forward, DPM Temesgen pledged continued government support to expand the nation's democratic space and enhance the capacity of civil society and political institutions.

However, he cautioned that the progress achieved is "not an endpoint, but a foundation" for building a more peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia.