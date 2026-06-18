Ethiopia: Nebe Approves Results From 723 Constituencies

Addis Ababa — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has confirmed and approved the election results from 723 constituencies following the seventh general election.

In a statement issued on the provisional outcomes of the election, NEBE Chairperson Melatwork Hailu said voting was conducted in 1,139 constituencies, comprising 501 House of Peoples' Representatives constituencies and 638 Regional Council constituencies, during the general election held on June 1, 2026.

According to her, the Board has so far finalized and approved results from 723 constituencies.

She further noted that the results of 253 constituencies are currently undergoing verification and review, while an additional 120 constituencies remain under audit.

Further revealed that political parties submitted various complaints concerning 129 constituencies where voting took place, she said, noting that the Board has already reached decisions on the majority of those complaints.

To address the remaining 43 complaints, NEBE is establishing an independent team of experts tasked with conducting investigations and providing recommendations. Decisions on those cases are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Board further reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent, credible, and impartial electoral process as it continues reviewing the remaining results and complaints.