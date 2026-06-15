Somalia: AUSSOM Welcomes New Ghana Police Force

Mogadisho — The African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) has officially welcomed the new Ghana Police Force (GFPU-5) battalion, which has been deployed to Mogadishu, Baidoa and Beledweyne.

The new battalion will contribute to supporting the Somali Police Force through joint operations, specialized training and mentoring, to further strengthen the capacity and skills of the country's police force.

The GFPU-5 battalion replaces the previous GFPU-4 battalion, which completed its mission after successfully participating in AUSSOM's mandate, working closely with the Somali Police Force.

The AUSSOM Police Coordinator, ACP Dr. Samuel Asiedu Okanta, urged the new troops to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and good conduct during their deployment in Somalia.

He noted that the role of the new brigade is crucial in supporting the Somali-led process of strengthening peace, security and stability in the country, while continuing efforts to develop the capacity of Somali security institutions.

AUSSOM continues to provide support to Somalia, particularly in the areas of security, training and capacity building of security forces, to ensure sustainable peace and strong governance.