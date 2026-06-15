Nigeria: Young Nigerians Raise Concerns Over Trust, Women's Inclusion Ahead of 2027 Polls

The concerns were raised at Caustival 2026, a social justice arts and film festival organised by Gatefield in Abuja

As political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, young Nigerians have expressed concerns over declining trust in democratic institutions, persistent barriers to women's political participation and the need for stronger civic education.

The concerns were raised at Caustival 2026, a social justice arts and film festival organised by Gatefield in Abuja on Saturday.

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Held under the theme, "We Decide," the festival brought together artists, filmmakers, activists, researchers and citizens to examine questions of power, inclusion and civic responsibility through film screenings, exhibitions, performances and public conversations.

The event featured discussions on the realities shaping Nigeria's democratic future, with participants calling for stronger citizen engagement and greater inclusion in governance processes.

One of the festival's most notable activities was a mock voting exercise that was deliberately disrupted, prompting participants to reflect on public trust in electoral processes and the vulnerabilities that can undermine democratic participation.

Women face multiple barriers

A recurring theme throughout the conversations was the challenge women face in seeking leadership positions and participating fully in public life.

Speakers highlighted the impact of online abuse, political violence and entrenched social norms, which they said continue to discourage many women from engaging in politics and public discourse.

Speaking during a session, the producer of a documentary "Double Minority", Nabilah Usman, said digital violence often forces women out of online spaces where they can build visibility, share their work and engage with the public.

"Digital violence makes women leave the digital space, which means they can't be out there to talk about their work, campaign for themselves and make money," she said.

Also speaking, gender justice activist Fakhriyyah Hashim said online harassment and threats often have consequences beyond the digital sphere, affecting women's confidence, well-being, and willingness to seek public office.

Ms Hashim also reflected on the relationship between citizens and elected officials, arguing that limited engagement between election cycles contributes to public distrust and transactional politics.

"These physical threats, digital threats, they take a toll on women's mental health when they want to run for office," she said.

The discussions also examined broader structural barriers limiting women's representation in politics and decision-making spaces.

According to Solape Sonuga, curator of Abuja Global Shapers, the low level of women's participation in politics cannot be explained solely by financial constraints.

Ms Sonuga argued that deeply rooted cultural norms and gender disparities continue to shape women's access to leadership opportunities.

"The overall barrier to women's participation in politics is not money. It is a cultural problem, rooted in gender disparity."

Civic awareness and democratic culture

Beyond issues of representation, speakers stressed the need for stronger civic education and historical awareness to deepen democratic participation.

A cultural archivist, Salma Ja'eh, said understanding Nigeria's political history is essential for citizens seeking to engage meaningfully in governance.

She noted that actively researching Nigeria's political past will force people to pay close attention

"People extract as much as they can from politicians because they know they only see them once every four years," she said.

About Caustival

Caustival is an arts and film festival focused on social justice issues.

The festival brings together filmmakers, artists, journalists, creators, activists and citizens for conversations about democracy, culture, power and the stories that shape public life.

As preparations for the 2027 elections gradually begin, discussions at this year's festival reflected a growing appetite among young Nigerians for conversations that go beyond electoral contests and address the social, cultural and institutional foundations of democracy.

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Governance in Nigeria

The discussions come amid wider public debates over governance and citizens' welfare in Nigeria.

Public dissatisfaction with governance is not unique to the current administration; previous governments under former presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan also faced criticism over insecurity, economic management, and public service delivery.

However, debates around governance have intensified since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023 and announced the removal of the petrol subsidy, a policy the government says is necessary to stabilise public finances and support long-term development.

Despite government assurances that ongoing reforms are laying the foundation for economic recovery, many Nigerians continue to grapple with inflation, rising transportation costs and high food prices.

These concerns have manifested in public protests and continued calls by citizens and civil society groups for improved security, greater accountability and better public service delivery.