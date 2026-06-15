Egypt: Hossam Hassan Targets Historic Breakthrough As Egypt Prepare for Belgium Test

As the Pharaohs prepare to face Belgium in their opening Group G fixture on Monday, Egypt legendary former striker and coach, Hossam Hassan has made it clear that his goal extends beyond simply qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Having represented Egypt at the FIFA World Cup as a player in 1990 and now leading the team as head coach, Hassan believes the time has come for the Pharaohs to fulfil their potential and finally establish themselves among the world's elite.

"Reaching the World Cup as a player and coach is a great thing," said Hassan ahead of Egypt's tournament opener.

"Egypt should take its rightful place in football. Back in 1990, I think we did something good although we did not follow it through.

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"We played well, came close to going through but it was not meant to be. So I hope, God willing, we can finally go through."

While the North Africans are Africa's most decorated football nation with a record seven TotalEnergies CAF AFCON titles to their name, they are still seeking a first-ever maiden appearance in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The seven-time African champions have built a proud legacy over decades, inspiring generations through their achievements on the continental stage. Yet Hassan knows that World Cup football occupies a special place in the hearts of Egyptians.

"The idea of football in Egypt is not to be taken lightly. It's not just a game, it's life. Whenever Egyptians see the Egyptian flag, they rally around it every time, especially when it comes to football. What matters to me is living up to the expectations of Egyptian people and fans."

That sense of responsibility will accompany the Pharaohs when they take to the field against a Belgium side widely regarded as favourites to top Group G.

At the forefront of Egypt's challenge is captain Mohamed Salah.

Hassan reserved special praise for his captain, highlighting both his achievements and his importance to Egypt's ambitions.

"Mohamed Salah has broken countless records around the world," said the coach.

"He is one of the best players in the world and I hope he scores more than me. The most important thing is for us to win and score goals for Egypt."

Alongside Salah, the emergence of players such as Omar Marmoush has given Egypt additional attacking quality and reinforced hopes that this generation can leave a lasting mark on the global stage.