Morocco Hold Brazil, Germany Hit Seven, Dutch Draw With Japan

The first weekend of Fifa World Cup action did not disappoint, with Morocco earning a statement 1-1 draw with Brazil before Germany put seven past Curacao and the Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan.

Ismael Saibari's crafty scoop put the 2022 semi-finalists ahead at MetLife Stadium before Vinicius Junior rifled Brazil level.

Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side were "a bit anxious" but refused to panic with games against Haiti and Scotland still to come.

Scotland marked their first World Cup in 28 years with a nervy 1-0 win over Haiti in Foxborough.

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John McGinn's deflected strike on 28 minutes gave the Tartan Army their first World Cup victory since 1990.

Australia, on the other hand, went on to stun Turkey 2-0 in Vancouver.

Coach Tony Popovic's bold call to start rookie keeper Patrick Beach paid off, with Beach producing save after save.

Qatar earned their first-ever World Cup point on Saturday, too, as Miro Muheim's injury-time own goal secured a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Sunday saw Japan twice fight back to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands thanks to Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute header.

Germany opened with a statement, thrashing Curacao 7-1 in Houston to become the first nation this century to score seven or more in a World Cup match three times.

The action continues on Monday with Ivory Coast taking on Ecuador and Sweden facing Tunisia in the morning before Spain face Cape Verde and Belgium come up against Egypt in the evening.