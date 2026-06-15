Tunisia Suffer Heavy Defeat As Carthage Eagles Stumble in World Cup Opener

Tunisia's return to the FIFA World Cup stage began in painful fashion on Sunday night as Sweden delivered a ruthless attacking display to claim a commanding 5-1 victory in their opening Group F encounter.

The Carthage Eagles arrived at the tournament hoping to make a strong statement, but instead found themselves overwhelmed by a Swedish side that combined pace, precision and clinical finishing to seize control of the match from the opening minutes.

The defeat leaves Tunisia with significant work to do in their remaining group matches against Japan and the Netherlands if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Sweden wasted little time imposing themselves on the contest.

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The Scandinavian side dominated possession early on and exposed Tunisia's defensive uncertainty from the outset. Their pressure was rewarded after just seven minutes when Yasin Ayari capitalised on confusion inside the Tunisian defence to fire Sweden into the lead.

The early goal settled Swedish nerves and allowed them to dictate the tempo of the game. Tunisia struggled to establish rhythm in midfield, while Sweden repeatedly threatened through quick passing combinations and intelligent movement in the final third.

Their superiority was reflected on the scoreboard again in the 30th minute.

Alexander Isak, one of Sweden's most dangerous attacking weapons, doubled the advantage with a composed finish after another flowing move, leaving Tunisia facing an uphill task before the interval.

Yet just when Sweden appeared to be cruising towards half-time, Tunisia found a lifeline.

Defender Omar Rekik rose to the occasion in the 43rd minute to pull one goal back and briefly reignite hopes among Tunisian supporters. The goal offered encouragement and suggested the Eagles of Carthage might still have a route back into the match.

Any momentum Tunisia gained before the break, however, disappeared shortly after the restart.

Sweden resumed control with confidence and authority, refusing to allow Sabri Lamouchi's side to build sustained pressure. Their midfield controlled possession, while Tunisia increasingly found themselves chasing the game.

The decisive blow arrived in the 59th minute when Viktor Gyökeres extended Sweden's lead to 3-1. The goal effectively extinguished Tunisia's hopes of a comeback and handed Sweden complete control of proceedings.

From that point, the Scandinavian side played with growing freedom.

Tunisia attempted to push forward in search of another goal but were repeatedly exposed by Sweden's attacking quality and movement. Defensive gaps continued to appear, and the Swedes took full advantage.

Mattias Svanberg added a fourth goal in the 86th minute with a powerful strike that underlined Sweden's dominance, before Ayari returned deep into stoppage time to complete the scoring and claim his second goal of the evening.

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The final whistle confirmed a difficult night for Tunisia, whose defensive vulnerabilities were punished by one of Europe's most efficient attacking teams.

For Sweden, the victory provides an ideal start to their World Cup campaign and places them in a strong position in Group F.

For Tunisia, the challenge now is to regroup quickly. Coach Sabri Lamouchi and his players must address the defensive mistakes that proved so costly if they are to revive their campaign against Japan and the Netherlands.

The World Cup journey is far from over, but the Eagles of Carthage know that their margin for error has now disappeared. Two decisive matches await, and Tunisia will need a significant response if they are to keep their dreams of progression alive.