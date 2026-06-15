Africa: Amad Diallo's Late Strike Hands Côte d'Ivoire Winning Start At 2026 World Cup

Côte d'Ivoire launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in dramatic fashion as substitute Amad Diallo struck a late winner to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Just when the Group E encounter appeared destined to finish goalless, the Manchester United winger produced a moment of composure and quality in the closing moments to hand the Elephants a priceless three points and move them level on points with Germany at the top of the group.

The result capped a resilient display from Emerse Faé's side, who were forced to withstand long periods of Ecuadorian pressure before delivering the decisive blow when it mattered most.

Africa's first three points of the tournament. Amad made sure of it. 🌍🧡#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tumVE4aDfU-- CAF Online (@CAF_Online) June 15, 2026

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For much of the evening, Ecuador looked the more likely side to break the deadlock.

The South Americans started brightly and repeatedly threatened the Ivorian goal through the dangerous quartet of Moisés Caicedo, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah and Alan Minda.

Their attacking intent almost paid off early when Yeboah unleashed a fierce long-range strike that crashed against the crossbar with goalkeeper Yahia Fofana beaten.

Moments later Ecuador came even closer. Pedro Vite threaded a superb pass through the Ivorian defence and Minda raced clear, only to see his curling effort strike the woodwork for a second time.

The Elephants were under pressure but refused to buckle.

Goalkeeper Fofana remained calm and assured behind a disciplined back line, while 19-year-old Yan Diomande continued to provide a spark going forward.

The teenager, making history as the first Ivorian teenager to appear in a FIFA World Cup match, repeatedly stretched Ecuador with his pace and direct running down the flank.

Côte d'Ivoire gradually began to grow into the contest.

Bazoumana Touré forced Hernán Galíndez into a sharp save with a low drive, while Diomande's energy increasingly troubled Ecuador's defence. Yet neither side could find the breakthrough before the interval.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with chances arriving at both ends.

Ecuador again came within inches of scoring when veteran striker Enner Valencia fired a powerful effort against the post from a narrow angle. It was another warning for the Elephants, who responded almost immediately.

Elye Wahi connected brilliantly with a first-time effort that beat the goalkeeper but rattled the crossbar, ensuring the remarkable battle with the woodwork continued.

As the match entered its final stages, Côte d'Ivoire began to assert greater control. The African side enjoyed more possession and pushed Ecuador deeper into their own half, sensing an opportunity to seize all three points.

That moment finally arrived in the 90th minute.

Wilfried Singo surged forward on the right and delivered a dangerous ball into the area. Amad, introduced from the bench to provide fresh attacking impetus, timed his run perfectly before guiding a precise left-footed finish into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Galíndez.

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The goal sparked scenes of celebration among the Ivorian supporters and transformed a tense contest into a memorable opening-night victory.

Ecuador pushed desperately for an equaliser but time ran out, leaving the South Americans to reflect on a match in which they created numerous opportunities yet failed to convert any of them.

For Côte d'Ivoire, however, it was a night of resilience, patience and clinical finishing.

The Elephants now turn their attention to a huge Group E showdown against Germany, buoyed by the confidence of an opening victory and the knowledge that they possess players capable of producing decisive moments on football's biggest stage.

After surviving Ecuador's early storm and finding a late breakthrough through Amad, the former African champions have announced their arrival at the World Cup in the most dramatic fashion possible.