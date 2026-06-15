Ghana: Farmers Appeal to Govt to Release Funds for Fertiliser Subsidy

Farmers across several communities in the country have appealed to the government to urgently release funds for the fertiliser subsidy programme, warning that further delays could push many of them into severe financial distress.

They explained that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture had been unable to supply subsidised fertilisers because funds expected from the Ministry of Finance had not been released.

According to them, the situation has left thousands of farmers stranded at a critical stage of the farming season.

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The farmers acknowledged that the current administration assumed office with promises to revitalise the agricultural sector and improve their livelihoods. However, they indicated that the reality on the ground fell short of expectations.

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Many of them said they had not benefited from the fertiliser subsidy since 2025, forcing them to either purchase fertilisers at high market prices or abandon their farms due to lack of resources.

They noted that the development had affected crop production and reduced yields in many farming communities, raising concerns about food security and the future of agriculture in the country.

A visit to farming communities in Ejura, Nkoranza, Techiman, Goaso and Sefwi Wiawso revealed growing frustration among farmers, many of whom said they were struggling to keep their farms productive.

Some farmers expressed disappointment, stating that they had expected the government to prioritise agriculture and provide the necessary support to boost production. Instead, they said they had been left to cope with rising production costs on their own.

In several communities, farmers complained that the lack of subsidised fertilisers had weakened crop growth and affected harvests, resulting in significant losses and reduced incomes.

Others indicated that they had been forced to reduce the size of their farms because they could no longer afford the quantity of fertiliser required to maintain previous levels of production.

Some farmers also warned that if the situation persists, many young people could lose interest in farming, posing a further threat to the country's agricultural future.

At Goaso in the Ahafo Region, a farmer, Opanin Kwaku Ntiamoah, said the current challenges facing the sector were unprecedented in his more than 30 years of farming.

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He explained that farming had been his main source of livelihood and support for his family for decades, but the lack of affordable fertiliser was gradually pushing many farmers to the brink.

He lamented that farms were "hungry", explaining that without fertiliser, crops could not grow well, and without good harvests, farmers could not take care of their families.

He added that many were suffering and uncertain about how long they could continue under the current conditions.

He said farmers were watching helplessly as their crops struggled to survive, fearing that months of labour and investment could be lost if urgent action was not taken.

The farmers therefore called on the government, particularly the Ministries of Finance and Food and Agriculture, to expedite the release of funds for the fertiliser subsidy programme to prevent what they described as a deepening crisis in the sector.