Nigeria: Troops Launch Offensive Against Terrorist Hideouts in Katsina

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have launched a major offensive, codenamed Operation Clean Sweep III, targeting terrorist and bandit groups operating in Matazu Local Government Area and adjoining communities in Katsina State.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the operation was initiated following the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who was reportedly abducted alongside his wife by suspected terrorists in the area.

He said the operation is aimed at tracking those responsible, dismantling criminal networks and improving security across the affected communities.

The statement noted that since the operation commenced on June 14, 2026, troops have carried out fighting patrols, intelligence-driven raids, cordon-and-search operations and clearance missions across identified criminal hideouts and suspected terrorist enclaves within the Joint Operations Area.

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According to Danja, troops recorded significant gains during operations in the Dikkawa Hills area and surrounding communities.

He said clearance operations were conducted in Adua, Nasarawa and Karaduwa, where several suspected criminal hideouts were searched.

During the operations, troops discovered and destroyed structures and facilities allegedly used by terrorist groups for logistics and support activities, a development military authorities said would further limit their operational capabilities.

The statement added that the operation is being carried out in collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders to enhance security efforts across the state.

The Theatre Command of Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma reassured residents of Matazu and neighbouring communities of its commitment to protecting lives and property and preventing criminal groups from operating freely in the area.

Residents were urged to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing operations, with assurances that all information received would be treated confidentially.

The military said troops would sustain pressure on criminal elements until the objectives of the operation are achieved and promised to provide further updates as operations continue.