Nigeria: Dismissed Civil Servants Cry Out to Tinubu, Akpabio for Reinstatement

Some federal civil servants allegedly dismissed illegally from the Federal Ministries of Environment and Works have appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly, led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to intervene in the prolonged battle for reinstatement.

They also called on civil society organisations (CSO), labour unions and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to implement a Senate resolution directing their recall and deployment to the Federal Ministries of Environment and Works.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Joy Eseoghene, one of the victims, said she and her colleagues had faced untold hardship since their dismissal in 2022.

Eseoghene said that meeting basic life needs, such as food, rent, school fees, and medical bills, among others, required them to sell their personal property.

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"We have gone through the right channels to seek justice; the National Assembly has investigated the matter, and both the 9th and the current 10th Assemblies have ruled in our favour.

"Despite so many letters and correspondence from superior authorities, the commission has blatantly refused to obey the ruling of the National Assembly and other superior authorities to reinstate us.

"We do not know where else to go anymore.

If the commission, a product of an Act of Parliament, cannot respect the National Assembly, that means it is now bigger than Nigeria.

"This illegal termination has caused us so much pain and hardship; we are calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in this matter and give us renewed hope.

"We call on the uncommon Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to defend the authority of the Senate and not let anyone undermine the institution under his watch.

"Very Dark Man, Ordinary President Ahmed Issah of Berekete Family, Labour Unions, social media influencers, human rights activists, please come to our help, we do not have one but we Nigerians and deserve to earn a living," she said.

Eseoghene said that the Senate, in its December 10, 2025, Votes and Proceedings, resolved that the commission should reinstate the eight affected civil servants and post them back to their respective ministries to resume work.

She said that in the resolution, the Senate asked the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to ensure the reinstatement and the posting of the officers to their respective ministries to resume work.

According to her, the affected officers include Dangla Bitrus, Attahiru Enagi, Patrick Ikechukwu, Ukueku Oghenetega, Opara Adaoma, Opara Chukwuemeka and Oloriegbe Inamud.

Eseoghene said that the resolution followed the consideration of a petition by Throneroom Attorneys, headed by Mr John Iyafokhai, on behalf of the affected officers on March 13, 2024.

She recalled the Senate referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petition for investigation and recommendations.

In response to the referral, Eseoghene said that the committee, on May 7, 2024, under its powers as enshrined in Sections 62, 88 and 89 of the Constitution, summoned the FCSC chairman.

She said that the Head of Service of the Federation, the Ministers of Environment and Works, as well as the former director of Recruitment in the FCSC, Mr Ibrahim El-Yakubu, were also summoned.

According to her, the officials were asked to appear for a public hearing held at Senate Meeting Room 120 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Wednesday, July 11, 2024, and Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

"The investigation conducted by the committee showed that we, the petitioners, were duly employed by the FCSC with duly signed appointment letters by the Director of Recruitment and Appointment at FCSC.

"The outcome of the investigation also showed that our names were published on the official gazette, and that we sat for the compulsory 2020/2022 Confirmation/Promotion Examination (COMPRO) conducted by OHCSF.

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"Upon conclusion of the investigation, the chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imasuen (APC-Edo), presented the panel's report with three unambiguous recommendations.

"The Senate do urge the FCSC and the Office of the OHCSF to reinstate all eight dismissed officers, namely: Joy Eseoghene, Dangla Elisha Bitrus, Attahiru Mohammed Enagi, Ani Patrick Ikechukwu, Ukueku Oghenetega Opara Sylvia Adaoma, Opara Anthony Chukwuemeka; and Oloriegbe Charlse Inamudu, and post them back to their respective ministries to resume work.

"That the Senate do urge the chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to unfreeze all the salary accounts of the officers and pay their arrears of salaries and entitlements from the date of their dismissal to date.

"That the Senate do direct the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure that the FCSC chairman and the OHCSF comply with the Senate Resolutions on this matter," she said.