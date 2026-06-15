Nigeria: Kwara NSCDC Arrests 21-Year-Old Over Alleged Kidnapping, Murder of 60-Year-Old Electrician

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 21-year-old man, Soliu Olarewaju Mujeeb, in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 60-year-old electrical technician, Mr. Olarewaju Olusegun Afolabi, in Ilorin, the state capital.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Abbas Mohammed, disclosed the arrest on Sunday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Ilorin.

Mohammed said the victim was reported missing after he left his residence on June 7, 2026, to inspect an electrical installation project but failed to return home, prompting concern from family members.

He explained that the matter was formally reported to the NSCDC Tracking Unit on June 11, 2026, after efforts to reach the victim proved unsuccessful.

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According to him, shortly after the disappearance, the family began receiving ransom demands of ₦2 million from the victim's mobile phone. He added that the family eventually paid ₦120,000 after negotiations with the suspect.

Mohammed said, "Shortly after the victim's disappearance, his family reportedly began receiving ransom demands of ₦2m from his mobile phone. The family later raised and paid ₦120,000 based on instructions from the caller."

He stated that following intelligence-led investigations, including digital tracking and analysis of financial transactions linked to the victim's account, operatives were able to trace and arrest the suspect.

The commandant said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted knowing the deceased, having previously worked with him as an assistant in electrical installation services.

He further revealed that the suspect said a disagreement between them led to a personal grievance, which allegedly escalated into the crime.

Mohammed said the suspect lured the victim to an uncompleted building in the Kangile, Kunlende area of Ilorin under the pretext of inspecting a new electrical project.

He added, "He further confessed to attacking and killing the victim at the scene and subsequently dispossessing him of his mobile phone and SIM card, which were later used to contact the victim's family for ransom."

According to him, the suspect also led operatives to the scene of the crime, where a shallow grave suspected to contain the victim's remains was discovered.

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The victim's mobile phone and SIM card were reportedly recovered from the suspect during investigation.

Mohammed said the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and possible prosecution.