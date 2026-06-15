Nigeria: Sokoto PDP Crisis Deepens As Factions Produce Parallel Candidates, Executives

The internal crisis in the Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated, with rival factions now producing separate governorship candidates and parallel state executive committees ahead of future elections.

The development highlights ongoing divisions within the opposition party in the state, with each faction claiming legitimacy and recognition from the party's national leadership.

One of the factions, reportedly aligned with the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, held a gathering in Sokoto on Saturday where it announced Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Sokoto as its governorship candidate.

The group also inaugurated a new state executive committee, naming Alhaji Aminu Hayatu Tafida as chairman. The exercise was reportedly supervised by a representative of the party's national headquarters, Alhaji Mustapha Borodo.

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The event was attended by some party stakeholders, including the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Umar Muhammad Bature, and a former member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency.

Addressing members at the gathering, Bature said the leadership dispute would be resolved through the courts, noting that a judgment expected on July 11, 2026, would determine the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

However, a rival faction loyal to former presidential aspirant Tanimu Turaki rejected the outcome of the gathering and insisted that its structure remains the legitimate leadership of the PDP in Sokoto State.

The group had earlier endorsed Alhaji Mustapha Shehu Sokoto as its governorship candidate. He is a former Chairman of Sokoto North Local Government and a former Chairman of the Sokoto State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Speaking on behalf of the faction, its chairman, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, dismissed the parallel congress and inauguration, insisting that his executive remains the duly constituted leadership of the party in the state.

He said the current executive was elected and inaugurated in October 2024 for a tenure running until October 2028, adding that any other group claiming authority lacks legal recognition.

Goronyo further maintained that actions taken by rival factions, including candidate endorsements and executive appointments, are not binding on the party.

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Political observers say the emergence of parallel structures and competing candidates reflects the depth of the PDP's internal divisions in Sokoto State. The outcome of ongoing legal processes is expected to play a key role in determining the party's leadership direction ahead of future elections.