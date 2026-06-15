Liberia: Govt Seeks Recall of EU Envoy Over 'Undiplomatic Remarks'

A leaked Foreign Ministry communication has revealed the government's threat to declare the head of the European Delegation to Liberia a Persona Non Grata amid dispute over Corruption, transparency and investor confidence

The leaked diplomatic communication purportedly sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the European Commission in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium, has exposed what appears to be an extraordinary deterioration in relations between the government and the EU's top diplomat in the country, raising questions about diplomatic protocol, governance concerns, and the future of one of Liberia's most important development partnerships.

The letter, reportedly signed by Acting Foreign Minister Ambassador Ethel Davis and addressed to Ambassador Kaja Kallas, requests the recall and replacement of the European Union's Ambassador to Liberia, Nona Deprez, over what the government describes as a pattern of derogatory comments about Liberia's leadership and institutions.

Ambassador Kallas is an Estonian politician who currently serves as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission--making her the EU's top diplomat and chief foreign policy official.

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While the Liberian government ultimately stopped short of declaring the ambassador persona non grata--the most severe diplomatic sanction available to a host country--the communication explicitly states that Ambassador Deprez's conduct could warrant such action.

The revelation marks what could be one of the most serious diplomatic disputes between Liberia and the European Union in recent memory.

According to the leaked correspondence, Liberian authorities accuse Ambassador Deprez of repeatedly making comments that portray the government as lacking transparency and effective governance.

Among the allegations cited is a reported assertion that Vice President Jeremiah Koung exercises influence over sectors outside his constitutional responsibilities, particularly mining and energy.

The communication also references remarks allegedly made by the ambassador concerning President Joseph Boakai's Annual Message.

According to the government, Ambassador Deprez questioned why certain energy-sector projects undertaken by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) were not referenced in the President's address, interpreting the omission as evidence of insufficient transparency.

The EU Delegation did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Observer.

Government officials reportedly rejected that characterization, arguing that presidential annual messages are not intended to provide exhaustive inventories of every project undertaken by government agencies.

The letter suggests that Liberian authorities became increasingly frustrated by what they perceived as the ambassador's persistence in repeating that narrative before government officials and international investors.

Particularly troubling to the government was the belief that such comments were being shared with private investors and foreign stakeholders, potentially affecting perceptions of Liberia's investment climate.

Why the Government Views the Matter Seriously

The significance of the dispute extends beyond diplomatic sensitivities. For the Boakai administration, attracting foreign direct investment remains central to its economic agenda. Liberia continues to face significant challenges, including unemployment, infrastructure deficits, fiscal constraints, and the need to stimulate private-sector growth.

In that context, officials appear concerned that comments questioning government transparency could discourage potential investors or undermine confidence in Liberia's governance framework.

The leaked communication explicitly argues that remarks made to investors risk creating "inaccurate perceptions" about the country's institutions and economic environment.

The main point of contention appears to stem from comments allegedly made by Ambassador Deprez about the future of the Liberia-EU Business Forum, held in Brussels in February 2026.

The government claims Ambassador Deprez suggested the Business Forum would be the first and last of its kind -- a statement officials viewed as inconsistent with the spirit of partnership and contrary to assurances reportedly received from other European Union representatives.

For Liberian officials, such remarks may have been interpreted as signaling a lack of confidence in ongoing economic engagement efforts.

Diplomatic observers note that requests for the recall of ambassadors are relatively uncommon and usually occur only after a significant breakdown in trust. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations gives host countries the authority to declare diplomats persona non grata, effectively requiring their removal. However, governments often seek less confrontational solutions first, including private consultations or requests for reassignment.

The Foreign Ministry's decision to request Ambassador Deprez's recall rather than immediately declare her persona non grata appears designed to balance dissatisfaction with a desire to preserve broader Liberia-EU relations.

"The Government of Liberia notes that the conduct of Ambassador Deprez is of such a nature that it could warrant her declaration as persona non grata," the communication states, before emphasizing Liberia's commitment to maintaining cordial relations with the European Union.

Diplomatic analysts suggest the wording sends a strong signal while leaving room for dialogue and de-escalation.

The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny of governance and transparency issues in Liberia. Since taking office in January 2024, the Boakai administration has pledged to strengthen accountability, combat corruption, and improve public sector governance.

At the same time, both domestic and international observers have continued to monitor the pace and effectiveness of those reforms.

The EU has historically been among Liberia's strongest governance and development partners, investing heavily in democratic institutions, infrastructure, justice reform, elections, and public financial management.

Because of that longstanding relationship, disagreements over governance issues carry heightened significance.

Diplomatic sources note that development partners often raise concerns privately regarding transparency, institutional capacity, and reform implementation. However, tensions can arise when governments perceive such concerns as crossing the line from constructive engagement into public criticism.

The allegations outlined in the leaked communication suggest that Liberian authorities believe that line was crossed.

The potential implications of the dispute are significant but remain uncertain. The European Union is one of Liberia's largest development partners, providing support across sectors including infrastructure, governance, education, agriculture, health, and private-sector development.

Many do not expect the disagreement to fundamentally alter the relationship. However, it could affect the tone and dynamics of engagement between Liberian authorities and EU representatives in the near term. The detailed nature of the government's complaints may also encourage greater caution in future diplomatic interactions.

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One diplomatic source familiar with the matter indicated that Ambassador Deprez is already concluding her tenure in Liberia and is reportedly under consideration for another assignment within the EU diplomatic system.

If true, a routine diplomatic transition could provide both sides with an opportunity to move beyond the controversy without further escalation.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the dispute is what it reveals about the delicate balance between diplomacy and governance advocacy. Modern diplomats are often expected not only to represent their governments and institutions but also to engage on issues such as transparency, accountability, human rights, and economic reform.

Host governments, meanwhile, frequently view public or private criticism of their leadership as interference in domestic affairs, particularly when such comments could potentially rattle investors or external stakeholders.

The Foreign Ministry's qualms against Ambassador Deprez appears to sit squarely at that intersection.

For Liberia, the issue touches on national reputation, investor confidence, and respect for sovereign institutions. For international partners, it raises questions about how governance concerns should be communicated without damaging bilateral relationships.

As the leaked communication continues to attract public attention, the episode has already become one of the most consequential diplomatic developments facing the Boakai administration this year.

Whether the matter ends with a quiet diplomatic reassignment or evolves into a broader debate about governance and foreign engagement, it underscores the complexities of managing international partnerships in an era where diplomacy, development, and accountability are increasingly intertwined.