Ghana Open for Business - Gipc's Simon Madjie Drives Investment Growth - One Year On

One year into President John Dramani Mahama's administration, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has assumed a more proactive and strategic role in reshaping the country's investment landscape. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Mr Simon Madjie, the Centre has rolled out targeted reforms, enhanced investor services, and deepened both domestic and international engagement.

These efforts closely align with President Mahama's broader economic agenda to modernise Ghana's investment framework, attract high-quality foreign and domestic capital, and promote inclusive, regionally balanced growth. Mr Madjie has steered GIPC away from traditional promotion towards a results-driven model that emphasises facilitation, retention, and strategic partnership, positioning the Centre as a pivotal driver of Ghana's economic transformation.

GIPA Bill: A landmark modernisation of the investment regime

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A defining achievement of the past year was the passage of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill by Parliament in early April 2026. Once signed into law, the legislation will replace the existing GIPC Act 2013 with a more modern, flexible, and investor-friendly framework that incorporates global best practices and international obligations.

The Bill strengthens transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness while designating the new Authority as Ghana's national focal point for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) investment protocol. This move reinforces Ghana's ambition to serve as a premier gateway to the continental market of over 1.4 billion people.

Key provisions also aim to support Ghanaian-owned enterprises through improved access to incentives, while attracting high-quality foreign direct investment that delivers technology transfer, skills development, job creation, and sustainable outcomes. The legislation embeds principles of environmental responsibility and social inclusion, directing capital toward projects that generate long-term national value.

Targeted global engagement yields early results

Drawing from his track record in trade and investment promotion, GIPC's international outreach has shifted from the norm to a more specific, targeted approach, with strong narratives matched by concrete, bankable opportunities and sustained partnerships. Notable among these is his compelling pitch on Ghana's investment opportunities to the Japanese business community during the Presidential State visit to Japan in 2026.

His masterful articulation of Ghana's investment proposition led to a subsequent visit to Ghana by over 50 business executives, led by the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Kunimitsu Ayano, in January 2026 to explore opportunities in manufacturing, agribusiness, and infrastructure, with engagements focused on automotive assembly, energy, and logistics.

The follow-up interest from Japanese investors signals growing confidence in Ghana's improving climate. Similar engagements in Singapore in 2026 bore tangible fruit, with the establishment of Olam Agri's US$40 million pasta manufacturing plant in Kpone, near Tema. Inaugurated by President Mahama in March 2026, the facility is expected to reduce reliance on imported processed foods, enhance food security, create hundreds of jobs, and strengthen local agro-processing capacity; a clear demonstration of GIPC's ability to align foreign investment with national priorities such as industrialisation and the 24-hour economy policy.

Unlocking regional potential through the investor opportunities mapping project

Domestically, GIPC has advanced the Investor Opportunities Mapping Project (IOMP), a comprehensive initiative designed to identify and profile bankable projects across all 16 regions. So far, the project has been completed in six regions, namely Volta, Oti, Central, Western, Western North, and Ashanti, cataloguing over 190 investment-ready opportunities.

By highlighting prospects beyond the traditional Greater Accra and Ashanti hubs, the IOMP seeks to promote more balanced regional development and encourage investment in underserved areas with strong potential in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Enhanced investor support and global recognition

Internal reforms have further strengthened investor experience. The realignment of the Aftercare Division to include Investor Grievance underscores a renewed focus on retention and problem-solving for existing investors. Complementing this, the Regional and Global Operations Division leverages digital tools, webinars, and virtual platforms to broaden engagement.

To ensure that inbound investments contribute to local capacity building, a dedicated Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) Division to handle the registration, review, and monitoring of technology transfer agreements in Ghana has also been established to provide faster, more efficient, and more focused service, shifting responsibility away from the previous, broader Legal Division.

Decentralisation efforts continue with the opening of regional offices in Ho (serving Volta and Oti) and soon, in the Eastern Region, with plans underway for a Techiman office to cover the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regions. These steps bring services closer to local businesses and authorities, reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

The creation of the GIPC AfCFTA Desk provides specialised guidance to investors seeking to leverage the continental trade agreement, while the flagship 24-Hour Premier Investor Service continues to fast-track approvals and address long-standing concerns over administrative delays.

Ghana's growing stature in global investment circles was affirmed when GIPC secured the position of Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) for the 2025-2027 term. The Centre also received the prestigious Excellence in Aftercare Award at the 29th WAIPA World Investment Conference in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, in recognition of its increasingly sophisticated approach to investor support.

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Outlook: Solid foundations, sustained execution needed

Taken together, the past year reflects a GIPC that is becoming more strategic, responsive, and forward-looking. The combination of legislative reform, targeted diplomacy, digital innovation, and regional outreach has laid a stronger foundation for attracting and retaining quality investment.

Challenges remain, particularly in converting expressed interest into realised projects, maintaining policy consistency, and addressing infrastructure and skills gaps. Nevertheless, with the GIPA Bill poised to become law and clear alignment with the Mahama administration's vision, Ghana is better positioned to compete as a preferred investment destination in Africa.

Described by President Mahama as the "Chief Marketing Officer for Ghana", the GIPC, under Simon Madjie's leadership, has demonstrated both ambition and pragmatism. The coming years will test the Centre's ability to translate these reforms into sustained inflows of productive capital and tangible economic impact.

The writer is a Communications Specialist and a Policy Analyst.