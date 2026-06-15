Gambia, Senegal Seal Landmark Cooperation Agreements

The Gambia and Senegal have signed a series of landmark cooperation agreements covering energy, border management, the digital economy, youth development, technology, culture and tourism, as well as higher education, research, science and technology.

The accords were concluded as President Adama Barrow and President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye wrapped up the 4th Senegalo-Gambian Presidential Council in Dakar, the highest decision-making body for bilateral cooperation between the two nations

In his address, President Barrow described the Council as a mandate to "consolidate our historic bond for present and future generations." He reaffirmed The Gambia's commitment to fully implementing the agreements, while urging stronger collaboration in defence and security, trade and investment, agriculture, fisheries, transport, health, education, environment, digital transformation, and border management.

President Faye hailed the Council as a results-oriented mechanism, pointing to the Senegambia Bridge and the Senelec-NAWEC electricity interconnection as tangible examples of joint action. He pledged Senegal's commitment to deepening economic integration, expanding trade, and tackling illicit fishing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To ensure effective implementation, both governments agreed to establish joint working groups tasked with coordinating, monitoring, and fast-tracking commitments adopted during the Council session.

This renewed partnership underscores the determination of both countries to strengthen ties and deliver concrete benefits to their citizens, while positioning the Senegalo-Gambian Council as a model of regional cooperation.

Darkness, dry taps: Gambians struggle amid electricity and water crises