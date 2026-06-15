Gambia: Missing $48m Forensic Lab Sparks Uproar in National Assembly

A heated controversy erupted in the National Assembly on Wednesday after the Minister for Interior reportedly stated that a widely publicised US$48 million forensic laboratory project announced in 2017 could not be traced, prompting Banjul North National Assembly Member Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah to demand an urgent investigation into the fate of the project.

In a strongly worded statement issued following parliamentary proceedings, Hon. Bah expressed shock and disappointment at the minister's response to a question regarding the status of the forensic laboratory project, which was reportedly signed with Sy Trading Center in July 2017.

According to Hon. Bah, the minister informed lawmakers that officials searched for the relevant documents but could not find them, leading to the conclusion that "such a contract with Sy Trading never existed."

The response immediately raised concerns over accountability and transparency surrounding one of the country's most ambitious security infrastructure projects.

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Hon. Bah argued that public records clearly indicate that the project was officially announced in 2017. He cited reports published by The Point and The Standard newspapers on 20 July 2017, both of which reported that the Ministry of Interior had signed a US$48 million agreement for the establishment of a forensic centre aimed at strengthening criminal investigations and improving the justice system.

Nine years later, however, The Gambia remains without a functional forensic laboratory.

The absence of such a facility continues to affect criminal investigations, forcing authorities to rely on neighbouring countries for forensic analysis of DNA samples, ballistic evidence and other scientific examinations. Legal experts and law enforcement officials have long argued that the lack of forensic capacity delays investigations and weakens prosecutions in serious criminal cases.

Questioning the discrepancy between the government's 2017 announcement and the minister's recent statement, Hon. Bah asked whether the project had been abandoned, whether funds had been disbursed, and why no records could now be produced.

"If there was no contract, why was it announced? If there was a contract, where are the documents? If money was paid, where is the lab?" he asked.

The lawmaker called on the Minister for Interior to submit a comprehensive report to the National Assembly within seven days detailing all actions taken regarding the project since 2017.

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He also urged the Anti-Corruption Commission to launch an immediate inquiry into the matter and called on the National Assembly Select Committee on Defence and Security to summon current and former Interior Ministry officials to testify under oath.

Describing the issue as one of "missing accountability," Hon. Bah maintained that Gambians deserve answers about what happened to a project that was expected to strengthen the country's fight against crime and corruption.