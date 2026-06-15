Nigeria: Award-Winning Pundit Predicts Osimhen's Real Madrid Move

Football commentator Ertem Sener, who was honoured with the 2011 Kemal Sunal Culture and Arts Award for Best Sports Commentator, has claimed there is a possibility that Victor Osimhen could depart Galatasaray this summer, with Real Madrid emerging as a potential destination.

José Mourinho is set to make his return to Real Madrid for a second stint after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal running until June 30, 2029.

Following a standout campaign that saw him fire Galatasaray to the Super Lig title with 15 goals and five assists in 22 appearances, while also making his mark in the UEFA Champions League, Osimhen is once again at the centre of transfer speculation.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona , Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain have been credited with an interest in the former African Footballer of the Year.

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Ertem Sener claimed that a €150 million (N236 billion) transfer could be on the cards, with the figure reportedly matching Galatasaray's asking price for Osimhen.

In quotes relayed by Turkish outlet habersarikirmizi.com, he said: "I think there's a possibility Osimhen might leave Galatasaray. I heard Mourinho wants Osimhen at Real Madrid.

"Florentino Perez said during the election, 'I've agreed a deal with a player for 150 million Euros.' Galatasaray is also asking for that amount for Osimhen.

"I'm asking the Galatasaray fans here. Florentino Perez sent 150 million euros and said, 'I'm buying Victor Osimhen,' what do you say?"

Osimhne's potential switch to Real Madrid would represent one of the biggest transfers in football history if a deal at the reported valuation were to materialise.