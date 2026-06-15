Nigeria: Tinubu's Wife Visit - Alia's Aide, PDP Trade Words Over Projects

The Benue State chapters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been engaged in a war of words over the planned visit of Nigeria's First Lady and wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the state tomorrow.

Governor Hyacinth Ali's chief press secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, in a statement yesterday, said Benue is set to host the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and national chairman, Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

he said a major highlight of the visit will be the commissioning of 10 newly completed roads in Makurdi, of the over 45 roads.

"The 10 roads, spanning a total of 11.5 kilometres, represent a significant investment in urban renewal and infrastructure development aimed at improving mobility, boosting economic activities, and enhancing the quality of life for residents", Kula added.

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But the PDP in statement issued by its publicity secretary, Bright Yima Antyo, said the commissioning of 11.5 kilometres of streets after three years of Governor Alia in office was a monumental confession of failure.

Antyo said, "Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received with astonishment the announcement by Benue State government that Senator Oluremi Tinubu is expected in the state to commission 10 intra-city roads in Makurdi covering a mere 11.5 kilometres.

"At a time when thousands of citizens continue to grapple with insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, deteriorating public infrastructure and the abandonment of critical sectors of the economy, the government has chosen to roll out drums over 11.5 kilometres of roads as though Benue has witnessed an infrastructure revolution" the PDP stated.

Meanwhile, State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said PDP's attack on Governor Alia's infrastructure drive reveals hypocrisy, political amnesia and desperation.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Benedict Yawe, in a statement said for eight years, Benue under PDP was reduced to a theatre of stagnation, economic decline and administrative paralysis.

The statement said, "What the PDP deliberately failed to tell the public is that Governor Hyacinth Alia is not commissioning only 11.5 kilometres of roads. These roads are part of a much larger, aggressive and unprecedented infrastructural renewal programme involving over 50 road projects across Benue State -- many completed, many ongoing, and many awaiting commissioning. Beyond Makurdi, this administration has expanded road construction into Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Otukpo and several rural communities, with major urban renewal and rural connectivity projects actively progressing. Recently, the Alia administration flagging off over 55 kilometres of road dualization in Gboko and pushing major urban infrastructure in Makurdi" APC said.