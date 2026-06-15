Nigeria: Rivers - Family Threatens to Drag Church to Court Over Land Ownership

The Ekeanyanwu family of Rumuaghorlu community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, has threatened to drag a religious organization, Gateway International Church, for laying claims to a piece of land allegedly belonging to the family.

The Church had in a statement issued a fortnight ago, said it had began moves to reclaim its landed property allegedly taken over by suspected land-grabbers.

The property measuring over 24.4 hectares is located opposite TAF estate, along Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road axis in Aluu community, Ikwerre local government area of the state.

The Church also claimed that the property was legitimately bought some years ago from Omuoakachi and Omuolunwor families in Mbodo-Aluu, Ikwerre local government area.

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But, speaking with journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt, principal head of Ekeanyanwu family, Dr. Colnel Eke, called on the Church to stop claiming ownership of the property.

Eke, who wondered why the religious organization will described him as a land grabber in his own family property, accused the church of smearing his image.

"We are owners of the land situated along Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road, sharing boundary with Mbodo-Aluu community, Ozuoba community, Rumuaghorlu community and other families here in Obio/Akpor local government area.

"Few days ago, I read in newspapers and bloggers where Gateway International Church mentioned my name on a claim of the church having a land along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport road. A pastor in the church mentioned that I, Colnel Ogwumerum Eke was attempting to grab Church land.

"It is surprising that they were calling me directly or indirectly a land grabber. I don't know the pastor, I don't know the general overseer as regards the land. My family does not share boundary with them and I know that the Gateway Church is not a community in Ikwerre to share land boundary with.

"We never had transaction; we are not business partners. The surprising thing is having my name mentioned. I see it as a way of smearing my name.

"We call on Nigerians to tell the Church to stop laying claim to our family property. How can you call me a land grabber in my own property?

"So, who ever mentioned my name, be it the general overseer or the pastor should tender an apology. Otherwise, I will not end it here. I will invoke all necessities to correct that ugly impression," he said.