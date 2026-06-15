Nigeria: Daddy Freeze Dares Cross DA Boss to Produce Pastor Who Can Heal a Cripple

15 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Vivian Nguhilen Gbede

Daddy Freeze has fired back at Cross Okonkwo after the pair clashed online over comments about Nigerian pastors.

The exchange intensified on June 14 when Cross told the broadcaster to stop criticising Christian leaders. He urged Daddy Freeze to remain silent unless he had something positive to say about Jesus Christ or church leaders.

The dispute began after Daddy Freeze questioned the presence of prominent religious figures at a service of songs for late actor Alexx Ekubo. He specifically mentioned Nathaniel Bassey and Jerry Eze, who had said they were due to meet the actor shortly before his death. Freeze challenged claims of spiritual healing, asking why the actor was not healed before his passing.

Responding to Cross, Daddy Freeze raised the stakes with a public challenge. He offered ₦50 million to the reality star or to any NGO of his choice if he could present a Nigerian pastor who could heal a medically certified cripple in the same way Jesus Christ did, according to biblical accounts.

In the words of Daddy Freeze:

"My Response To Cross. If Ur Miraculous Pastors Or Their God Can Heal Only 1 Of The 50 Verified Cripple I Will Provide, I'll give N50 million to you, Or To A Charity Of Your Choice. If You Can't, Then You Should Shut Up!"

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