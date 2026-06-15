Nigeria: Hijrah - Oyo Government Declares June 16 Work-Free Day

The Oyo State Government has announced Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as a work-free day in observance of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1448AH.

According to a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the decision reflects the government's recognition of the significance of the Hijrah to Muslims in the state and beyond.

He explained that the Hijrah commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Mecca to Medina in 622AD, describing it as a landmark event in Islamic history.

"As a gesture of respect and solidarity with the Muslim community, we have declared tomorrow, Tuesday, 16th June, 2026, a work-free day in the state," Oyelade said.

He further urged residents to take advantage of the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity across the state and the country at large.

Oyelade also encouraged reflection on the values and lessons of the Hijrah, calling for collective prayers for the well-being of both the state and the nation, as well as renewed unity among citizens.

"The Hijrah is a time for reflection, prayer, and community spirit. Let us come together on this day to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our state and our nation," Oyelade added.