Ghana's Kasapreko IPO Oversubscribed 146 Percent Ahead of Gse Listing

Kasapreko drew GH¢1.72 billion, or about $150 million, in its initial public offering, more than double its target, as Ghana's stock-market rally draws companies and investors back to public equities.

The beverage producer had sought to raise GH¢700 million by selling 583.3 million shares at GH¢1.20 each. Demand reached about 246% of the offer size, equal to an oversubscription of 146%. The company is expected to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange on June 17 under the ticker KPLC.

Kasapreko is the second Ghana IPO this year after Zen Petroleum Holdings, whose March offering was also oversubscribed. The strong demand comes as Ghanaian equities rally and bond yields fall, pushing investors to seek higher returns in stocks.

Founded in 1989 by Kwabena Adjei with 5 employees in a garage in Accra, Kasapreko has grown into one of West Africa's largest local beverage companies. Its products, including Alomo Bitters and Awake water, are sold across Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

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The IPO proceeds will help fund a new production facility in Adeiso focused on bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Kasapreko's revenue rose to GH¢3.5 billion in 2025 from GH¢660 million in 2020, while profit after tax reached GH¢341.8 million. First-quarter 2026 profit rose 55% year-on-year to GH¢73 million.

Key Takeaways

Kasapreko's IPO is important because it shows that investors are willing to back African manufacturing when the company has strong brands, growth and regional reach. African exchanges have struggled to attract new listings, with many companies choosing private capital or debt instead. Kasapreko's offer shows that public markets can still work for local champions with a clear use of proceeds and a record of expansion. The timing helped. Ghana's stock market has rallied, while falling bond yields have pushed investors toward equities. But the demand also reflects confidence in a consumer business that has moved from a local bitters maker into a wider beverage group. Manufacturing stocks remain rare on many African exchanges, where banks, telecoms and mining companies often dominate. Kasapreko gives investors exposure to household consumption, urban growth and regional exports. The next test will come after listing. The company must turn IPO proceeds into new capacity, maintain margins and show that public-market funding can support long-term industrial growth in Ghana.