Cote d'Ivoire: NSIA Banque to Distribute $34m to Shareholders After Profit Growth

NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: NSBC) plans to distribute CFA19 billion ($33.5 million) in dividends for 2025 after reporting higher profit and continued balance-sheet growth.

The proposal will be submitted to shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting on June 30. The gross dividend is set at CFA768.16 per share, equal to a net dividend of CFA675.98 after the 12% tax on investment income. Payment will be made within 45 days after approval.

The bank posted net profit of CFA40.71 billion in 2025, up 6.8% from CFA38.11 billion a year earlier. Net banking income stood at CFA112.93 billion, supported by stronger lending activity and growth across the business.

The proposed payout represents 46.67% of 2025 net income. NSIA Banque CI plans to retain about CFA21.7 billion to support growth and strengthen its capital base. The bank has one of the highest lending activity levels in the WAEMU market, with a deposit-to-loan conversion rate above 80%.

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NSIA Banque CI shares have risen more than 70% since the start of the year, closing at CFA19,500 on June 11 compared with CFA11,445 at the end of 2025. Since January 2025, the share price has risen almost 157%, while net profit increased from CFA32.38 billion to CFA40.71 billion.

Key Takeaways

NSIA Banque CI's dividend plan shows a bank trying to balance shareholder returns with capital needs. A CFA19 billion payout is large, but the bank is still keeping more than half of its profit to support lending and meet regulatory requirements. That balance matters because banks in WAEMU are facing rising demand for credit, while regulators continue to watch capital strength. The stock's sharp rally also shows that investors are pricing in both earnings growth and dividend visibility. A share price gain of more than 70% since the start of 2026 makes NSIA Banque CI one of the stronger performers on the BRVM, but it also raises expectations. Future gains will depend on whether profit continues to grow, loan quality remains stable and the bank can keep paying dividends without weakening capital. For income-focused investors, the payout is attractive. For growth investors, the key story is whether NSIA Banque CI can turn its strong lending base into sustained earnings expansion.