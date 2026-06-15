Nigeria: Ocheme Targets Global Stardom After Stunning Flying-Knee Knockout At PFL Africa

Nigerian lightweight Patrick Ocheme has declared his ambition to become one of the world's best strikers after producing a spectacular flying-knee knockout victory over Cameroon's Octave Ayinda at PFL Africa.

Ocheme electrified the crowd by stopping Ayinda, known as "The Bantu Warrior", at 3:17 of the opening round. After setting up the finish with a check hook, he landed a perfectly timed flying knee that ended the contest in dramatic fashion.

The Nigerian attributed the highlight-reel knockout to the most disciplined training camp of his career, having relocated closer to his gym to maximise preparation.

"The one thing I've always wanted was a flying-knee knockout," Ocheme said. "This was the best fight camp I've ever had, so I'm not surprised by the finish. I knew my comeback needed to be loud."

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Despite acknowledging Ayinda's toughness, Ocheme said patience and timing were key to his success, adding that he deliberately lured his opponent into making mistakes before committing to the decisive attack.

The confident lightweight also dismissed suggestions that any rival in the tournament concerns him.

"My goal is beyond this competition. I want to be one of the best strikers in the world. If I can achieve that, there shouldn't be anyone on this continent I should worry about," he said.

Elsewhere, Nigerian-born bantamweight Raphael Uchegbu secured a dominant unanimous-decision victory over Mozambique's Edson Machavane, winning all three scorecards 30-27.

Representing Nigeria despite growing up in Liverpool, Uchegbu said fighting in Nigeria for the first time carried special significance.

"I couldn't let the Nigerian fans down," he said. "I'm proud to represent my heritage and show young fighters that hard work can take you anywhere."

PFL Africa General Manager Elias Schulze hailed Ocheme's knockout as one of the standout moments of the event, describing it as a showcase of Africa's growing MMA talent and passion.