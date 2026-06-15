Nigeria: Philip Shaibu Congratulates Edo Queens On Nwfl Triumph, Continental Qualification

14 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The director-general and CEO of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), H.E. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has congratulated Edo Queens Football Club on successfully becoming champions of the Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL) and qualifying for continental competition.

In a congratulatory message, Shaibu described the achievement as a thoroughly deserved reward for the dedication, hard work, and determination shown by the players, coaching staff, and club management throughout the season.

He stated that Edo Queens have once again demonstrated the strength and increasing influence of women's football in Nigeria, whilst bringing pride and honour to Edo State and the nation as a whole.

He noted that the club's success reflects the positive impact of sustained investment in sports development and nurturing talent, adding that the achievement would inspire a new generation of young female athletes to pursue excellence in sport.

The NIS boss also commended the Edo State Government for its commitment to sports development, which has continued to produce outstanding results across various sporting disciplines.

Shaibu expressed confidence that Edo Queens would do Nigeria proud on the continental stage and urged the team to remain focused as they prepare to compete against some of Africa's best clubs.

He wished the team greater success in their continental campaign and reaffirmed the support of sports stakeholders and Nigerians for their quest to achieve more accolades for the country.

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