Nigeria: Thierry Henry Apologises to Nigerians Over World Cup Broadcast Remarks

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has issued a public apology to Nigerian fans after comments he made during a World Cup broadcast sparked backlash on social media.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Henry, serving as a pundit for FOX Sports alongside fellow football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was covering the United States' 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

During the broadcast, popular internet streamer IShowSpeed appeared on screen wearing Nigerian shorts combined with a US Men's National Team jersey.

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Reacting to the mixed outfit, Henry told the streamer, "I love Nigeria, but not today. Today is USA for you." When IShowSpeed asked what was wrong with Nigeria, Henry quickly added: "Nigeria is great."

However, after Paraguay pulled a goal back against the US, the former striker quipped that the streamer had brought bad luck, a comment that many Nigerian viewers found offensive and disrespectful.

The remarks drew swift criticism across social media, prompting Henry to release a video clarifying his intentions.

"I needed to clarify something because I don't think people understand when you say stuff sometimes or when a joke is a joke," he said in the video.

Henry stressed that his comment was about the fashion mismatch rather than any slight against Nigeria, adding that he would have said the same about any nation's kit.

"Could have been the shorts of France, Italy or Spain -- I would have said the same thing," he explained.

The 1998 World Cup winner was emphatic in his affection for the country.

"I even said that I love Naija. And by the way, I do. I have my respect for Nigeria and the people there -- a lot of Arsenal fans out there, by the way." He concluded: "Nigeria is never bad luck. I was just saying breaking the set is bad luck with any other shorts."