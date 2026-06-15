The Jollof Rice supremacy among West African countries has gone to the United States. In celebration of the World Cup Fiesta, a competition to determine which Jollof Rice tastes best is being held there today.

Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Senegal are competing in the Jollof Rice war in Los Angeles, according to reports. The Jollof Rice contest is a bragging right between Nigeria and Ghana, aside from the football war between the two rivals.

One of the judges is a vocal powerhouse and cultural ambassador, Jemiriye. She, along with others, will determine the best Jollof Rice prepared by culinary vendors in the city.

Let's hope the Nigerian representative

makes a great permission and goes ahead to win the Jollof war.

The "Jollof War" is a passionate, good-humoured culinary rivalry across West Africa, most famously between Nigeria and Ghana, over which nation makes the best version of this iconic one-pot tomato-and-rice dish. The debate extends to other competing countries, including Senegal, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon.