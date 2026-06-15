Nigeria: Big John FC Crowned Champions of 2026 Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge

Big John FC emerged champions of the 2026 Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge after defeating LB United 2-0 in a thrilling final played at the Fujah Street Community Ground, Obele Odan, Surulere, Lagos.

Despite early morning rainfall, the weather cleared in time for an entertaining day of football, culminating in a deserved victory for Big John FC before an enthusiastic crowd.

Earlier in the day, Odogwu FC secured third place after edging Gantos FC 2-1 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

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Big John FC's dominance throughout the tournament was further recognised in the individual awards, with Afeez Salami named the Most Valuable Player, while teammate John Ozemohya finished as the tournament's highest goalscorer with three goals.

For their triumph, Big John FC received a cash prize of N500,000 and the championship trophy. Runners-up LB United earned N250,000, while Odogwu FC and Gantos FC received N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Tournament organiser and 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, expressed satisfaction with the continued growth and impact of the grassroots competition.

"Some of us started from this grassroots level and, with the help of God, made it to the European leagues and the World Cup. It gives me great joy and fulfilment to see young players dedicating themselves and striving to succeed in competitions like this," Ikpeba said.

The former AS Monaco star spoke just a day after the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a tournament Nigeria failed to qualify for.

The final attracted a host of football personalities, community leaders and supporters. Among those present were former Barcelona defender Gbenga Okunowo, Sporting Lagos chairman Godwin Enakhena, Obele Odan Community chairman Pastor Adetola Adelagun, legal practitioner Barrister Clark Ekpebe, and Leonard Okeke of Bet9ja.

The tournament, now supported by the Bet9ja Foundation, also featured fan engagement activities sponsored by new partners Prostar, who rewarded spectators with prizes through interactive games.

Members of the Dapo Sotuminu family were also present during the prize presentation ceremony. The late journalist played a significant role in organising the first four editions of the competition.

Following another successful tournament in Lagos, organisers confirmed that the sixth edition of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge will move to Warri in December, continuing its mission of discovering and nurturing grassroots football talent across Nigeria.