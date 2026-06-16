Africa: Hope Exists for Coral Reefs, But Scientists Warn Time to Act Is Running Out

Mombasa — For years, the story of coral reefs has been written as dying, doomed, gone. Coral reefs have been framed as ecosystems in irreversible decline, threatened by rising ocean temperatures, bleaching events, and ecological collapse. If global temperatures rise to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels, up to 90% of tropical coral reefs may vanish by 2050. The result would be reef systems stripped of many of their ecological functions.

Yet while the threats are undeniable and urgent, a growing body of evidence suggests the story may be more complex and, in unexpected ways, far more hopeful than the doom narrative suggests.

The study, 50 Reefs Plus, identified approximately 165,000 square kilometres of coral reefs with the strongest potential to survive and recover from climate change - if protected. The research drew on more than 45,000 coral surveys and decades of climate and ocean data to produce what its authors described as a global map of coral refugia: the places most likely to persist as the planet warms.

Dr Emily Darling, Director of Coral Conservation at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), said that the findings overturn the idea that coral reefs are universally doomed, showing instead that climate-resilient reefs exist across 71 countries and 100 territories. She said that only about 28% of these reefs are currently protected, arguing that there is both an urgent gap and a clear opportunity for governments to act.

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Only 28% of identified climate-resilient reefs currently fall within protected or conserved areas

"We know where the hope is, and what we need now is political will," said Dr Darling. "This science can be a catalyst, turning political commitments to the oceans into concrete action for coral reefs."

She said that the 50 Reefs Plus analysis pinpoints where climate-resilient coral reefs are located and is now directly shaping conservation strategy within the Wildlife Conservation Society. She said that WCS has developed a 2025-2030 coral reef conservation plan based on this evidence, using it to guide country-by-country commitments aimed at protecting more than 100,000 square kilometres of coastal ecosystems, including key resilient reef systems.

Dr Darling reflected on her personal journey in coral science, describing how early experiences in Kenya after the 1998 bleaching event, when species she once observed vanished from reefs, contrasted sharply with later work in Mozambique, where resilient reef systems persisted. That contrast, she said, proves that climate resilience in coral reefs still exists and that finding and protecting them is not wishful thinking. It's a strategy that is now a global science and a call to action.

"Global science is most useful when countries and regions can actually use it."

"For years, the focus has been on loss, when reefs will bleach, when they may disappear, and what climate change means for their future," said Dr Joseph Maina, a senior author of the study and coral scientist at Macquarie University. "This work changes the equation. Instead of asking only when reefs may be lost, it asks where reefs can persist and where action can make the greatest difference. That's a far more practical question for governments."

He said that the dataset provides a shared global evidence base that countries can combine with local knowledge and national priorities, improving marine spatial planning and conservation targeting. Dr Maina said that while traditional maps of coral reefs and the threats they face are important, they do not show which reefs are most likely to survive future climate change. He said the new analysis addresses this gap by identifying reefs with the highest capacity for persistence, shifting the focus from loss alone to resilience.

He points to the Western Indian Ocean as a key example of how this science can be applied in practice. Through regional processes such as the Nairobi Convention, countries are developing marine spatial plans that increasingly depend on understanding not just reef locations, but their likelihood of survival under warming oceans. He said that when applying this analysis, significant differences emerge across countries: about 45% of Tanzanian reefs fall within the top 30% of climate-resilient reefs globally, compared to 31% in Mozambique, 27% in Madagascar, and 22% in Kenya. He said that this uneven distribution matters for planning because conservation investment needs to reflect where reefs are most likely to persist.

"The bigger point is this. Global science is most useful when countries and regions can actually use it and that's exactly what this work makes possible. It moves us from asking not only when reefs might be lost to asking where reefs can persist and where our investments will make the biggest difference," said Dr Maina.

The protection gap

Despite the scale of the discovery, the researchers are candid about a significant shortfall. Only 28% of the identified climate-resilient reefs currently fall within marine protected or conserved areas, leaving the vast majority exposed to the pressures of overfishing, coastal development, pollution, and poorly managed tourism.

Dr Stacey Jupiter, the Executive Director of Marine Conservation at the Wildlife Conservation Society, said that the 50 Reefs Plus analysis marks a major step forward in understanding where coral reefs are most likely to survive under future climate change, made possible by combining more than 45,000 reef surveys into a single global dataset and applying new modelling approaches.

In Fiji, she recalled how Cyclone Winston in 2016 caused severe reef damage, yet many systems later recovered. Four years later, she said, many had bounced back, and those resilient reefs now appear in the 50 Reefs Plus maps.

Dr Jupiter said that this science is feeding into a broader global initiative, "Our Reefs, Our Future", supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and involving major conservation organisations. The campaign brings together the global expertise of three NGOs, the Wildlife Conservation Society, WWF and the Nature Conservancy to maximise our collective impact. She outlined four key priorities: expanding marine protected areas to include climate-resilient reefs, increasing investment to address local threats like pollution and overfishing, embedding reef protection in national policy and climate plans, and strengthening locally led and Indigenous-led conservation efforts to ensure long-term stewardship.

"We are urging governments and local communities as they develop new and expand existing marine protected and conserved areas to prioritise the inclusion of these climate-resilient coral reef locations while they are trying to achieve their national 30 by 30 targets," she said.

From a socio-economic perspective, coral reefs are far more than biodiversity hotspots.

"Coral reefs are not only biodiversity hotspots, but they're also life support systems for people to provide jobs, coastal protection, cultural identity, and economic opportunity for hundreds of millions of people around the world," said Dr Gabby Armadia of the World Wildlife Fund.

She said that Madagascar is also an island nation with thousands of miles of coastline and countless fishing communities whose livelihoods depend on healthy coral reefs and mangrove ecosystems. This is why this new research is so important, she said. The study identified many reefs in Madagascar that show strong potential for resilience in the face of climate change.

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But she cautioned that identifying resilient reefs is only the first step.

She also outlined WWF's growing focus on linking science to finance and action, including a new initiative, the Marine Biodiversity and Community Resilience Facility, which aims to channel long-term investment directly into community-led marine conservation and sustainable coastal enterprises.

"These reefs represent hope, but they are not guaranteed to survive on their own," she said.

From science to action on the ground

Petra McGowan of The Nature Conservancy described how the research is already being translated into practical conservation efforts across multiple regions.

"In Hawaii, Oluwalu is using this data to actually guide management of 380 hectares of local reef, pairing indigenous knowledge with Western science," she said.

She also cited examples from Indonesia, where thermal tolerance experiments are informing marine protected area zoning, and from the Bahamas, where national coral reef action plans are being developed alongside financing frameworks.

"What connects all this is that identifying climate-resilient reefs is really the first step," she said. " We have the science, we have practical tools, and we know what to do. We have actions we can take that are being taken. The opportunity now is to accelerate implementation, the investment, and protection at the scale that's needed to secure the future for these climate-resilient reefs."