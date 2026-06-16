Africa: Kenya Opens Our Ocean 2026 as Africa Takes Center Stage in the Future of Ocean Action

An aerial view of Mombasa, Kenya, a coastal city known for its historic Old Town and as a major seaport.

Mombasa — The Government of Kenya will officially open the 11th Our Ocean Conference (OOC11) tomorrow, convening global leaders, scientists, investors, innovators, civil society organisations, youth leaders, and ocean advocates in Mombasa to accelerate action for the ocean's future.

Held for the first time on African soil, OOC11 arrives at a defining moment for ocean and climate governance. Under the theme “Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future,” the conference positions Africa and the Western Indian Ocean at the centre of global conversations about sustainability, resilience, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

Over three days, the conference will focus on translating ambition into measurable action across six priority areas: Marine Protected Areas, Sustainable Blue Economy, the Ocean–Climate Nexus, Sustainable Fisheries, Marine Pollution, and Maritime Security.

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For Kenya, the event is more than a diplomatic gathering. It is a platform to reimagine how governments, communities, startups, investors, and technology leaders collaborate to build a more resilient ocean economy.

Covering more than 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface, oceans are critical to life on the planet, producing over half of the oxygen humans breathe, regulating the climate, and supporting billions of livelihoods. However, they are under severe threat from climate change, overfishing, marine pollution, biodiversity loss, and maritime insecurity.

“By hosting OOC11, Kenya seeks to leave a lasting imprint on global ocean governance, one that ensures future generations inherit a resilient, productive, and just ocean,” said Hassan Ali Joho, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Blue Economy.

From Commitments to Delivery

Since launching in 2014, the Our Ocean Conference has become one of the world’s leading platforms for ocean action accountability. More than 2,900 commitments valued at over US$169 billion have been announced through the process, spanning marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, climate adaptation, maritime security, and pollution reduction.

Kenya’s hosting reflects a growing recognition that the next phase of ocean action will depend on scalable partnerships, technology-enabled governance, and investment models capable of accelerating real-world impact.

Africa’s Blue Economy Moment

With 38 coastal and island states and some of the world’s fastest-growing coastal populations, Africa is increasingly emerging as a strategic centre for sustainable blue economy innovation.

Throughout the conference, Kenya will spotlight opportunities to mobilise private-sector investment across fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, marine biotechnology, renewable energy, tourism, and digital ocean technologies.

The conference is expected to place particular emphasis on unlocking finance for ocean solutions and supporting early-stage innovation ecosystems capable of driving sustainable growth across the continent.

In a signal of this broader ambition, OOC11 will also elevate the role of young innovators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders as critical architects of future ocean governance.

Reframing Ocean Conservation Around Communities

Conference organisers have emphasised that successful ocean action must remain grounded in the lived realities of coastal communities.

Kenya’s approach to marine conservation highlights co-management models that position local communities not only as beneficiaries of conservation but as active partners in planning, governance, restoration, and sustainable economic development.

This community-centred model is expected to shape discussions around marine protected areas, fisheries management, climate adaptation, and coastal resilience throughout the week.

A Defining Moment for Global Ocean Governance

As climate pressures intensify and biodiversity loss accelerates, OOC11 opens amid growing international recognition that the ocean sits at the centre of global economic, environmental, and security systems.

For Kenya, hosting the conference represents both an opportunity and a responsibility: to elevate African leadership, amplify locally driven solutions, and help shape the next chapter of global ocean governance.

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The Government of Kenya has called on governments, financial institutions, innovators, NGOs, Indigenous communities, scientists, and private-sector leaders to use the conference not only to make commitments, but to build partnerships capable of delivering measurable outcomes.

Kenya is also expected to use the conference to advance regional cooperation against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, while promoting innovation-led approaches to marine conservation and restoration aligned with global biodiversity and climate targets, including the international 30x30 goal.

Further details regarding programme highlights, speakers, media accreditation, and interview opportunities will be released throughout the conference.

“Our Ocean was founded on action. Kenya’s ambition is to ensure that Our Ocean 2026 accelerates progress—for Africa, for the world, and for generations to come,” said Min. Joho.

For more information, visit Our Ocean Kenya 2026.