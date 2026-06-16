Lesotho: Botswana and Lesotho Elevate Ties

Gaborone — Botswana and Lesotho have elevated their longstanding cooperation framework to a fully-fledged Bi-National Commission (BNC), marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two nations. The upgrade from the Joint Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) follows the signing of the agreement establishing the BNC in Maseru in July 2025.

President Advocate Duma Boko previously underscored the need for closer collaboration and innovative approaches to shared challenges.

Both Lesotho Prime Minister, Mr Samuel Matekane and President Boko will launch and preside over the inaugural BNC scheduled for June 17-18.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the BNC on June 15, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for International Relations, Mr Thuso Ramodimoosi, said the meeting reaffirmed both countries' commitment to economic and technical cooperation.

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"This development reflects our shared values of solidarity, mutual respect and good neighbourliness. More importantly, it positions our relationship to deliver tangible benefits for our citizens through enhanced economic cooperation, greater policy coordination and deeper regional integration," said Mr Ramodimoosi.

He noted that global trade uncertainties, external economic shocks, climate pressures and public health concerns demand stronger partnerships to enhance resilience and safeguard prosperity. Botswana, he added, sees the BNC as a vehicle for building resilient economies, expanding market access, promoting value addition and developing sustainable solutions.

Mr Ramodimoosi also emphasised Botswana's commitment to advancing regional integration through the Southern African Customs Union and the Southern African Development Community, stating that national prosperity was closely linked to regional prosperity.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted the deep historical ties between the two countries, noting that diplomatic relations predate the modern nation-state era.

"Our two nations share a rich heritage rooted in deep historical, cultural and linguistic affinities within the Tswana-Sotho family," he said.

"For generations, our peoples have maintained close bonds through kinship, migration, labour, education, marriage and social interactions."

These connections, he added, have fostered mutual understanding and trust, providing a strong foundation for the new era of cooperation. Meanwhile, a press release from Botswana Government Communications and Information Systems says while in Botswana, Prime Minister Matekane will tour the Diamond Trading Company Botswana to explore cooperation in mining governance, value addition and mineral beneficiation.

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It also says a Botswana/Lesotho Business Forum will run alongside the visit to connect private sector players and identify new trade and investment opportunities.

Both governments expect the BNC to further strengthen people-to-people linkages and bilateral cooperation.

BOPA