Liberia: Chief Justice Targets Judicial Corruption

Liberia's Chief Justice, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has taken decisive action against the accumulation of illicit wealth within the judiciary, issuing a stern warning of stricter disciplinary and punitive measures for judges, magistrates, and other judicial actors who seek personal enrichment at the expense of public service.

Responding to the Charge delivered on Monday, June 15, 2026, by presiding Judge of the Civil Law Court Kennedy Peabody, Chief Justice Gbeisay pledged to address and rectify all shortcomings within the judicial sector during his tenure.

He noted that some individuals attempt to acquire mansions and wealth at the expense of the state, but assured that any reported allegations will be thoroughly investigated and, if proven, offenders will be disciplined. Chief Justice Gbeisay emphasized his commitment to his conscience, to God, and to the law, rather than to personal sentiments.

"I will correct wrongdoing. I will work with my conscience and not with mere perceptions. This judiciary will remain disciplined under my gavel. If you are here to enrich yourself, you will be held accountable. For those intending to build personal fortunes, we will investigate and take disciplinary action," he assured.

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Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gbeisay announced the introduction of an annual performance-based award for magistrates and judges within the Judiciary Branch of Government.

"All judges and magistrates will now be evaluated based on performance. Each year, we will honor the best-performing members of our court system," Chief Justice Gbeisay declared.

He outlined the criteria for the performance-based award, which will include the speed and accuracy of case handling, integrity, punctuality, courtroom management, the rate at which a judge's decisions are upheld or overturned by the Supreme Court, discipline, accountability, adherence to dress code, and the number of disciplinary cases filed against a judge.

Chief Justice Gbeisay called on all justice sector actors to uphold their responsibilities in ensuring good governance in Liberia. "We are the hope, and if we are given a task, we must perform it to the best of our ability and with integrity," he emphasized.

He urged judges and magistrates to reflect on their conduct and exercise caution in administering justice. He reiterated that under his leadership, the judiciary would maintain discipline throughout his tenure. "If you are a magistrate or judge who comes here to enrich yourself rather than serve justice, you will be disciplined," he warned.

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The Chief Justice also welcomed Judge J. Kennedy Peabody, Resident Circuit Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, back to the judiciary after he completed a Supreme Court-imposed suspension.

"I like to say welcome back to the Judiciary, and it is my prayer that we will all continue to serve with dignity," he concluded.