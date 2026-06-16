The House of Representatives, through the Office of the Chief Clerk, has formally invited Naymote Partners for Democratic Development to clarify the methodology, assessment criteria, verification processes, and dissemination of its recently released Legislative Constituency Assessment Report.

The Legislative Constituency Assessment Report forms part of Naymote's broader "Legislative Accountability" initiative, which evaluates lawmakers' fulfillment of their constitutional responsibilities, including representation, lawmaking, and oversight. The report places particular emphasis on whether legislators utilize constituency breaks to engage with citizens and communicate their activities.

Naymote Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo confirmed the invitation in a June 15 statement on his official Facebook page, characterizing the engagement as a significant opportunity for constructive democratic dialogue between civil society and the elected legislature.

"We have responded to the invitation and reaffirmed that the purpose of the assessment is not to discredit the Legislature or any individual lawmaker, but rather to promote transparency, strengthen citizen engagement, encourage evidence-based accountability, and contribute to improved democratic governance. We are prepared to honor the request," the statement noted.

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Naymote underscored the importance of robust democratic institutions and the critical role of an independent civil society in fostering citizen participation and public accountability. At this stage, the organization described the engagement as a normal and healthy democratic process between civil society and the House of Representatives.

However, Naymote noted that, given the broader significance of civic space, democratic freedoms, and the independence of civil society organizations, it will continue to inform citizens should the engagement raise concerns about independent organizations' ability to participate meaningfully in public discourse and democratic development.

Naymote reaffirmed its commitment to Liberia's democratic consolidation and pledged to uphold the highest standards of transparency, professionalism, integrity, and evidence-based advocacy. The organization emphasized that a stronger democracy is achieved through dialogue, accountability, and active citizen participation.

In a related development, Mr. Jarwolo voiced concern over what he termed unusual developments, following reports that lawmakers are scrutinizing Naymote's funding sources and financial records.

He revealed that legislators are seeking information on Naymote's funding sources and financial documentation. Jarwolo reiterated the organization's commitment to transparency, noting that it undergoes annual audits by independent, accredited firms.

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Jarwolo questioned whether it falls within the Legislature's mandate to audit the operations of an independent civil society organization. However, he maintained that Naymote has nothing to hide and would welcome any impartial review of its finances.

His remarks have sparked debate among civil society actors and political observers, some of whom question whether Naymote's advocacy and efforts to hold public officials accountable are prompting increased legislative scrutiny.