Malawi Says Its People Fled Vigilante Attacks As Buses Finally Roll Out of Durban

More than 200 immigrants, including women and children, were forced to take refuge in the Gansbaai Tourism and Conference Centre after an anti-immigrant march in the Western Cape. Protest leader Sabelo Jonase said protesters wanted all immigrants out of the country as they were getting all the jobs.

Funda ngesiZuluBy Anita Dangazele

Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed vigilante attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa forced the mass displacement and repatriation.

Nearly 7,000 Malawians gathered at Sherwood Town Hall in Durban seeking transport home, up from just 170 when the operation began days ago.

Nearly 7,000 Malawians are waiting at Sherwood Town Hall in Durban for a bus home. On Monday, eight buses left carrying 645 people. Thousands remain.

Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed on Monday that the people sheltering at the hall had been displaced by what it called "ongoing vigilante attacks targeting foreign nationals in some parts of the Republic of South Africa."

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The ministry issued the statement as the first buses departed.

The 645 people who left on Monday are expected to cross into Malawi through the Mwanza Border Post on Wednesday, 17 June. From there they will go to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for screening and processing before travelling to their home areas.

The operation started with just over 170 people. Within days, the number climbed to nearly 7,000. Women, children, the elderly and the sick are among those still waiting. Some pregnant women went into labour while waiting and were taken to hospital.

Malawi High Commission official Mufti Sulaiman said the early days of the process were especially hard, with only two consular officials available to handle the volume.

"Our goal from the high commission is to make sure that everyone who has to be repatriated is together," Sulaiman said.

"As long as the people are still coming, we will bring the buses until we finish all the process, completely once and for all."

More buses are expected at the hall later on Monday.