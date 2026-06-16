South Africa: Presidency Warns Against Misinformation On Immigration Issues

The Presidency has warned against the spread of misinformation about South Africa's immigration challenges.

This comes after World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, issued a statement condemning renewed attacks targeting foreign nationals, which allegedly left several people dead.

These include at least five Ethiopians who died in the attacks, and five Mozambicans who died in Mossel Bay.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the Presidency said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will engage with the WHO to ensure that the information before them is both accurate and reliable.

"The engagements will outline in detail how this complex matter is being addressed by the South African government. Most notably, the WHO's characterisation of the deaths of the Ethiopian nationals is, unfortunately, incorrect.

"The events that led to the deaths of these Ethiopian nationals fall within the realm of organized crime, as has already been publicly reported, and are being actively investigated by law enforcement agencies," the Presidency said.

Regarding the Mozambican national, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the matter remains under active investigation.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration have been unequivocal in their stance: only duly authorized law enforcement officials have the mandate to enforce the law," the Presidency said.

The Presidency expressed deep regret over the tragic loss of life in the recent incidents, saying one life lost is one too many.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and communities affected," the Presidency said.