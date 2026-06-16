Ghana: 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard - Navy Takes Over Presidency Security

15 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, June 15, 2026, presided over the 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard Parade at the Presidency, marking the formal handover of security duties.

In line with tradition, the Ghana Navy has officially taken over from the Ghana Army to provide security at the Presidency for the next three months.

The ceremony drew top government and security officials. In attendance were Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, National Security Advisor Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi.

The Changing of the Guard Parade remains a symbolic rotation of security responsibility at the seat of government, performed quarterly among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

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