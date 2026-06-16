Liberia: Former Sen. Wesseh Reflects On Constitutional Commission Role

----- Urges Nation to Honor Sacrifices of Reformers

Monrovia, June 16, 2026 -- Former River Gee County Senator Commany B. Wesseh addressed participants at the two-day Constitutional Review Dialogue, emphasizing that Liberia's pursuit of constitutional reform was ignited by courageous student activism in 1980.

He called on Liberians to honor the sacrifices of those who championed the creation of a new national charter.

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Speaking at the event, which was organized by the Governance Commission and Law Reform Commission, Senator Wesseh reflected on his experience as the youngest member appointed to the 25-member National Constitutional Commission responsible for drafting the 1986 Constitution.

Tracing his journey from student activist to constitutional commissioner, Wesseh recounted how the student movement delivered a statement to the Executive Mansion just weeks after the April 12, 1980 coup.

The statement called for an end to corruption, the misuse of power, and advocated for the formation of a Constitutional Commission. "That was the statement of the student movement at that time--1980. So, they set up the commission," he recalled.

Appointed as the student movement's representative, Wesseh described serving alongside prominent national figures, including Dr. Amos Sawyer, who chaired the commission, and Dr. Philip A.Z. Banks, who served as legal advisor and note-taker. "I was, more or less, the secretary to Dr. Sawyer," he said, noting his position as the fourth member of the commission.

He recalled being dismissed from the commission shortly after the initial set of proposals was drafted, due to the commission's recommendation that the military "return to the barracks" shortly after the coup. "So I was removed from the Constitutional Commission... my friends always joked that I was the first person to serve the shortest time on the commission. But I believe we made an impact," he recounted.

Constitutional Failures and the Outbreak of War

Wesseh emphasized that the failure to adhere to agreements reached during the constitutional process contributed significantly to Liberia's civil conflict. "Those questions were raised. The failure to implement those agreements led to the war. We say 250,000 people were killed. It requires us to come together again to discuss the future of our country," he said.

As one of six Liberian non-warring faction signatories and guarantors of the peace agreement, Wesseh said he remains committed to ensuring the implementation of accords that secure the nation's future. "As one of those surviving signatories and guarantors--six of us represented the Liberian non-warring factions who signed the peace agreement--I remain dedicated to this cause," he stated.

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Tribute to Dusty Wolokollie:

In his opening remarks, Senator Wesseh joined in a tribute to Dusty Wolokollie, describing him as a young activist imprisoned multiple times under military rule for standing up for truth and justice. "Dusty was with me... We were together in those detention centers. When I left--when I fled during those ten years in exile--they detained him a few more times, but he never wavered. He stood for truth, he stood for justice," he recalled.

He said remembering Wolokollie and others is not "a bluff thing" but a solemn call to honor the sacrifices that made Liberia's constitutional foundation possible.

Wesseh commended the Governance Commission and Law Reform Commission for bringing together young, talented, and patriotic Liberians to continue the work of constitutional reflection. He emphasized that the dialogue represents unfinished business that began in 1980, and must continue to prevent a recurrence of past mistakes.

The two-day dialogue convenes legal experts, civil society representatives, and citizens to assess Liberia's constitutional imperatives, challenges, and prospects for reform.