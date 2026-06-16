Liberia: Govt Vows Boost for Sports, Kickball

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing sports development, pledging increased budgetary support and initiating a national campaign to legally safeguard and internationally promote kickball as a uniquely Liberian sport.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2nd Sports Writers Association of Liberia Awards over the weekend, Minister Ngafuan described kickball as one of Liberia's most distinctive cultural and sporting assets, emphasizing the need to preserve it for future generations.

"We must protect it or risk losing ownership," he cautioned.

"We all grew up believing kickball was played everywhere in the world, only to later discover it is a Liberian innovation," Ngafuan told an audience of journalists, athletes, sports officials, and government representatives.

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He called for kickball to be "legally protected, properly branded, and promoted internationally as a sport with Liberian roots." To this end, he said the government would collaborate with the Liberia Tourism Authority and other stakeholders to market kickball as a national treasure.

"Whatever resources are required to promote this sport, we will strive to secure them," he pledged, adding that sports development should be integrated into broader national development strategies.

Record Budget Support, World Cup Aspirations

Minister Ngafuan highlighted the government's increasing investment in sports, noting that the current fiscal budget reflects a record allocation for the sector. He committed to advocating for further increases in future budgets to sustain this momentum.

He also called for greater support for football and other disciplines, expressing optimism that Liberia could qualify for the FIFA World Cup. "That dream is achievable," he insisted. "We can work toward the day when Liberians gather in stadiums and viewing centers across the country to watch our national team compete on the world stage."

Tribute to Sports Journalists

Addressing SWAL members, Ngafuan paid tribute to the pioneers of sports journalism whose dedication has helped shape the profession. "Sports journalists may think their work is ordinary, but many young people look up to them as role models. Through your reporting, you are shaping minds, inspiring future generations, and contributing to national development," he said.

He emphasized the unifying power of sports: "When Liberia wins, everyone celebrates regardless of their background. Sports give hope to our young people and help build a stronger nation." He acknowledged that sports compete with education, agriculture, roads, and energy for funding, but stressed that investment in athletics remains vital to national development.

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The Minister also pledged continued support for media development and professional growth opportunities for sports journalists.

Celebrating Excellence

In closing, Ngafuan congratulated all award recipients and encouraged both winners and nominees to continue striving for excellence. "Those who received awards should not rest on their achievements, and those who did not win should remain focused. Excellence must always be our standard," he concluded.

The 2nd SWAL Awards recognized outstanding achievements in sports journalism and honored individuals and institutions that have contributed significantly to the growth of sports in Liberia. The event brought together key stakeholders in a celebration of professionalism and the transformative power of sports.