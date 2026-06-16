Liberia: Women Shut Down UN Drive in Protest Action

Monrovia — Hundreds of market women at Rally Town Market on Monday, June 15, 2026, staged a protest against an increase in market fees and the deteriorating condition of market facilities.

The protesting crowd blocked the main route along UN Drive, demanding immediate government intervention to address their concerns.

The aggrieved marketers complained that fees charged for market tables and waste disposal have become excessive, especially for struggling vendors already facing low sales and reduced customer traffic

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According to the protesters, the Liberia Marketing Association increased table and waste disposal fees from L$20 to L$50.

They further noted that additional financial obligations, including identification card fees, dues, and security payments, are placing a heavy burden on market women.

The traders argued that ongoing economic hardship has reduced customer turnout, resulting in lower profits and making it difficult for many sellers to meet daily expenses.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Manager for Operations at the Liberia Marketing Association, Aaron Tarnue, acknowledged the fee increase but stated that the decision was approved during the Association's 2024 convention.

Tarnue maintained that the resolution was endorsed by market superintendents from all 15 counties and is therefore binding on market authorities nationwide.

He further disclosed that several meetings had been held with the leadership of Rally Town Market to communicate and explain the reasons behind the new fee structure.