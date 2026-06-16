Liberia: Bong Police Forward Murder Suspect to Court After Fatal Shooting

GBARNGA, Bong County, June 16, 2026 -- The Liberia National Police (LNP) in Bong County has charged and forwarded to court 44-year-old Kerkulah Flomo, commonly known as "Big Boy," for his alleged involvement in the murder of 48-year-old Harris Kpaikpai following a deadly dispute in Sonoyea District.

Police said the incident occurred on June 10, 2026, after an alleged confrontation between the two men over a woman.

According to Bong County Crime Services Division Commander James Kartoe, Flomo accused Kpaikpai of being romantically involved with his girlfriend during an altercation that reportedly took place around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.

Investigators said Kpaikpai was later shot and killed around midnight, prompting a police investigation that led to Flomo's arrest and subsequent indictment.

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During questioning, Flomo admitted to firing a single-barreled shotgun but claimed he did not know who was struck by the gunfire.

According to police, he told investigators that while walking through a banana farm, an unidentified person flashed a light in his face.

He said he asked the individual to identify themselves but received no response before discharging the weapon.

Police noted that Flomo's statement was obtained in the Kpelle language because of his limited ability to communicate in English.

Speaking at the Bong County Police Detachment headquarters, Assistant Commissioner of Police William W. Johnson and Operations Commander Chris N. Gono reaffirmed the LNP's commitment to ensuring that serious criminal cases are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The police leadership also appealed to relatives of the deceased, particularly members of the Kpaikpai family, to remain calm and allow the judicial process to proceed without interference.

The murder case is among two major criminal matters forwarded to court by Bong County Police on Monday, June 15. Earlier the same day, police also charged and sent 24-year-old Moses Kollie to court in connection with an alleged armed robbery case in Gbarnga.

Authorities say investigations into both cases have been completed and are now before the court for adjudication.