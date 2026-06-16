Liberia: PUL Urges FAO to Harness Media for Greater Impact

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has called on the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to invest in and strategically utilize both mainstream and digital media in order to amplify the visibility and impact of its work across West Africa.

Speaking on Monday, 15 June 2026, at the opening of a five-day sub-regional workshop on strengthening collaboration and capacity of FAO Communication Units, PUL President Julius Kanubah emphasized that communication is central to shaping behavior and driving societal change.

"The FAO's work is vital to the economic, environmental, and social security of nations. Communicating these impacts is essential to empowering vulnerable populations and advancing agriculture," said Kanubah.

The PUL urged FAO not to remain a passive communicator but to proactively engage the public on the importance of its programs, particularly in promoting sustainable agriculture, reducing hunger, and improving food security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The workshop, taking place at the RLJ Kenedja Resort and Villas under the auspices of the FAO Sub-Regional Office for West Africa and the FAO Representation in Liberia, brings together nineteen communication specialists from twelve West African countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Topics under discussion include effective coordination, impactful storytelling, audio-visual production, digital communication, advocacy and media engagement, and strategies for improved visibility.

The PUL believes that by strengthening its communication units, the FAO can amplify its visibility, foster public trust, and inspire collective action across West Africa.

PUL Urges FAO to Harness Media for Greater Impact