Liberia: Boakai Calls for Renewed Support to Farmers

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has renewed his administration's commitment to revitalizing Liberia's agricultural sector, directing government institutions to intensify support for farmers and accelerate efforts aimed at increasing domestic food production, reducing import dependence, and strengthening national food security.

Speaking Friday at the seventh Cabinet Meeting of 2026, held under the theme "Leveraging Agriculture for Growth and Improved Livelihood," President Boakai made it clear that agriculture must occupy a central place in Liberia's development agenda if the country is to achieve sustainable economic growth and improve living standards for its citizens.

"Our objective must be to ensure that farmers receive the support they need to increase production and contribute meaningfully to national development," the President said. "Agriculture remains one of the most important sectors of our economy."

His remarks come at a time when Liberia continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually on imported food, particularly rice, despite possessing vast tracts of fertile land, favorable climatic conditions, and a large rural population engaged in farming.

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For many Liberians, President Boakai's emphasis on agriculture carries particular weight because of his long association with the sector. Long before ascending to the presidency, Boakai built much of his public service reputation through agricultural development. He served as Liberia's Minister of Agriculture during the administration of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, where he became closely involved in national efforts to expand agricultural production and strengthen rural livelihoods.

His decades-long experience in agriculture has contributed to a perception among many stakeholders that he possesses a deeper understanding of the sector's challenges than most of his predecessors.

That background has also raised expectations among farmers, agricultural experts, development partners, and rural communities who believe his administration is uniquely positioned to implement meaningful reforms.

Political observers note that while successive governments have frequently identified agriculture as a national priority, implementation has often lagged behind policy pronouncements.

As a result, many stakeholders are now looking to the Boakai administration to translate its agricultural rhetoric into concrete investments and measurable outcomes.

"There is a belief among many Liberians that if any president understands agriculture from both a policy and practical perspective, it is President Boakai," opposition leader Alexander Cummings said at a press conference a few years ago. "That naturally creates higher expectations for his administration."

The President's renewed focus on agriculture highlights one of Liberia's longstanding economic contradictions.

Despite possessing abundant agricultural potential, the country remains heavily dependent on imported food products.

Rice alone consumes a significant portion of Liberia's import bill annually, exposing the country to fluctuations in international commodity prices, exchange rate volatility, and disruptions in global supply chains.

The situation became particularly evident during recent global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and international food supply disruptions, which underscored the vulnerabilities associated with import dependence.

President Boakai acknowledged this reality during his address. He noted that Liberia continues to import food that could potentially be produced domestically and warned that without sustained intervention, the country will struggle to achieve food self-sufficiency.

Agricultural economists argue that increasing local production is not merely a food security issue but also an economic necessity. Reducing food imports could help preserve scarce foreign exchange, strengthen rural incomes, stimulate local markets, and create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

A key component of the President's directive centers on strengthening agricultural extension services.

Boakai instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to provide regular updates on crop production while ensuring that agricultural technicians work more closely with farming communities. "We must provide our farmers with the tools, technical expertise, and support necessary to succeed," he said.

The focus on extension services reflects growing recognition that many Liberian farmers continue to rely on traditional production methods that often result in low yields.

Experts have long argued that expanding farmer training, improving access to improved seeds, introducing modern farming techniques, and increasing mechanization are critical to boosting productivity.

The President's emphasis on technical support suggests that the administration views knowledge transfer and capacity building as essential elements of agricultural transformation.

Beyond technical support, stakeholders are increasingly calling for larger public investments in agriculture. Farmer organizations and agricultural advocacy groups have repeatedly emphasized the need for improved farm-to-market roads, irrigation systems, storage facilities, processing centers, agricultural machinery, and affordable financing.

Many believe that Boakai's agricultural background gives him a unique appreciation for these needs. His remarks during the Cabinet meeting appeared to acknowledge this reality.

The President stressed the importance of investing in agricultural machinery, planning, and infrastructure, describing them as critical components of efforts to unlock the sector's full potential.

Such investments are viewed as particularly important because post-harvest losses remain a major challenge in Liberia, where inadequate storage and transportation infrastructure often undermine productivity gains.

The renewed emphasis on agriculture is also closely aligned with the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which identifies the sector as one of the primary drivers of economic transformation.

Under the agenda, agriculture is expected to contribute significantly to poverty reduction, job creation, rural development, and food security.

Government officials have repeatedly argued that meaningful economic growth cannot be achieved without revitalizing rural economies where the majority of Liberians continue to derive their livelihoods.

The President's latest directive therefore reinforces agriculture's position as a cornerstone of the administration's broader development strategy.

Many note that Boakai's vision extends beyond increasing food production alone.

The President highlighted the broader economic benefits of a stronger agricultural sector, including employment generation, income creation, and improved living standards.

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He also urged Liberians with access to farmland to engage in productive agricultural activities, framing food production as a national responsibility rather than solely a government undertaking.

"Agriculture should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of government institutions," he said, emphasizing the need for collective action.

This approach reflects a growing recognition that achieving food self-sufficiency requires participation from government, the private sector, development partners, and farming communities themselves.

While the President's remarks have been welcomed by many stakeholders, observers caution that the true measure of success will lie in implementation. Liberia has historically produced numerous agricultural policies, strategies, and development plans. The challenge has often been translating those plans into tangible improvements for farmers.

For many rural communities, the key questions remain whether promised support will reach farmers, whether investments will increase, and whether agricultural productivity will improve.

Given President Boakai's extensive background in the sector, expectations are particularly high.

His administration is widely viewed as having both the political mandate and technical understanding necessary to advance meaningful agricultural reforms.

As Liberia confronts rising food costs, persistent import dependence, and growing concerns about food security, the President's latest directive signals an effort to place agriculture at the heart of national development.

Whether that vision can be transformed into lasting change may ultimately become one of the defining tests of the Boakai presidency.