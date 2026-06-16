Liberia: Dusty Wolokolie to Be Laid to Rest June 20

Funeral services for former Montserrado County Representative and veteran political activist Dusty Lawrence Wolokolie will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Sinkor, with interment to follow at Shiata Flowers and Vaults Cemetery in Careysburg.

The funeral arrangements were announced by the family, which has spent the past several weeks receiving condolences and tributes from friends, former colleagues, political associates, and well-wishers following Wolokolie's sudden death at his residence on May 21, 2026. He was 73.

Born on January 3, 1953, Wolokolie was a prominent figure in Liberia's political and civic life for decades. A graduate of the University of Liberia with a bachelor's degree and holder of a master's degree in Economics from the United States, he served as an educator, consultant, political activist, and legislator. He was elected Representative of Montserrado County District #4 in the landmark 2005 postwar elections and remained an outspoken voice in national affairs long after leaving public office.

According to the funeral schedule, the late lawmaker's remains will be removed from Stryker Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, and taken to the Capitol Building, where he will be honored with a period of lying in state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., members of the Legislature, government officials, former colleagues, family members, and members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects before the body is returned to Stryker Funeral Home.

On Friday, June 19, at 4:30 p.m., the body will depart Stryker Funeral Home and proceed to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at the corner of 10th Street and Cheeseman Avenue in Sinkor. A wake-keeping service will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The family announced that all tributes, with the exception of those from the Government of Liberia, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and the family, will be delivered during the wake-keeping program.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. During the service, only the Government of Liberia, the church, and members of the family will be permitted to offer formal tributes.

Following the funeral service, the remains of the late Hon. Dusty Lawrence Wolokolie will be taken to Shiata Flowers and Vaults Cemetery in Careysburg for burial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, family members and close friends have asked that a correction be made regarding reports about Wolokolie's marital status at the time of his death.

According to relatives, Dusty Lawrence Wolokolie and Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie of the Supreme Court of Liberia had been divorced for many years prior to his passing. While the two shared a son, Eugene Sabah Wolokolie, they were no longer married when he died.

Family members emphasized the importance of accurately reflecting that fact in public records and media reports, particularly to avoid potential legal misunderstandings arising from his estate and related matters.

Wolokolie is survived by his children, including Atty. Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie, Mengistu Eddie Wolokolie, Hon. George Marshall, Rodney S. Wolokolie, Saybah Wolokolie, Eugene Sabah Wolokolie, and numerous grandchildren, relatives, friends, and associates.

As Liberia prepares to bid farewell to one of its longstanding political activists and former lawmakers, tributes continue to pour in from across the country, reflecting the impact of a life spent in public service, political engagement, and national discourse.

For many who knew him, Dusty Lawrence Wolokolie will be remembered not only as a politician and progressive activist, but also as a father, mentor, debater, educator, and patriot whose voice remained firmly engaged in Liberia's affairs until the very end.