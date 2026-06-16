Liberia: Lerc, UL Partner to Build Next Generation of Energy Auditors

In a move aimed at strengthening the country's energy sector and developing a skilled workforce to support the country's growing electricity industry, the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) and the University of Liberia (UL) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the nation's first comprehensive Energy Auditing curriculum.

The agreement, signed on June 15, 2026, at the University of Liberia's Fendell Campus, is expected to equip current and future professionals with specialized knowledge in energy efficiency, energy management, regulatory compliance, and auditing standards--critical areas as Liberia works to expand access to reliable and sustainable electricity.

Under the partnership, the University of Liberia will design and develop a curriculum covering energy audit standards, compliance requirements, energy efficiency practices, and relevant regulatory frameworks.

The University will also recommend periodic updates to ensure the curriculum remains aligned with evolving energy policies, technological advancements, and national laws.

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The MoU was signed by University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan on behalf of the institution and Hon. Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of LERC, representing the Commission.

The signing held on UL's Fendell campus brought together faculty members of the University of Liberia, members of the LERC Board of Commissioners, the Commission's Managing Director, and other staff members.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dr. Maparyan described the agreement as a transformative step for both the University and Liberia's energy sector.

"This is the beginning of a new dawn in the energy sector and for the University of Liberia," she said. "This initiative will create a network of trained professionals in a specialized area that is critical to national development. We are honored that the University of Liberia has been selected to undertake this important task among the country's higher education institutions."

The University of Liberia President reaffirmed the University's commitment to the successful implementation of the agreement and expressed optimism that the partnership could pave the way for future collaboration between the two institutions.

The curriculum development initiative forms part of LERC's broader strategy to strengthen technical capacity, improve regulatory compliance, and promote energy efficiency across Liberia.

The agreement with the University of Liberia comes just days after LERC entered into another strategic partnership designed to strengthen professional standards within the country's electricity sector.

Prior to the official signing of the curriculum development MOU signing, LERC and IECD On June 12, 2026, launched and signed signed a separate Memorandum of Understanding with IECD Liberia to support the implementation of the Certified Liberia Electrical Professionals and Contractors Registration (CLEPCR) Program and other initiatives aimed at enhancing the competence and professionalism of Liberia's electrical workforce.

Under that agreement, IECD Liberia will provide technical support for the development of practical laboratory infrastructure at the LOIC Gbarnga Satellite Campus, assist in establishing an Examinations Development and Evaluation Committee, and contribute to the design of certification examination blueprints and interview guidelines.

The partnership will also facilitate the administration of regional written and practical certification examinations, application reviews, examination security arrangements, personnel deployment, result evaluations, and certification interviews across the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony with LERC, IECD Liberia Country Director Alexander Vial underscored the importance of international cooperation in advancing workforce development efforts in Liberia.

"If we are all here together today, we also have to thank the Agence Française de Développement, whose support through the STRIVE Project has enabled us to operate in Liberia over the years," Vial said. "As the project approaches its conclusion, it is gratifying to see us reaching this important stage of collaboration with LERC. The certification initiative is a critical and impactful project, and we are very pleased to be part of it."

However, the country Director of IECD Mr. Alexander Vial reaffirmed IECD Liberia's commitment to supporting the Commission through workshops, technical assistance, and other activities outlined in the agreement.

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In separate remarks, LERC Board Chairman Hon. Claude J. Katta praised both the University of Liberia and IECD Liberia for partnering with the Commission to advance professional development within the energy sector.

According to CBC Katta, the two agreements reflect a shared commitment to building the technical expertise and professional capacity necessary to support a safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity industry in Liberia.

He noted that strengthening the country's human resource base remains essential as demand for electricity grows and the sector continues to evolve.

The partnerships represent a significant milestone in LERC's ongoing efforts to improve industry standards, enhance regulatory compliance, and develop a new generation of energy professionals capable of driving Liberia's energy transformation.

Together, the agreements signal a coordinated effort to invest not only in infrastructure but also in the people and institutions needed to power Liberia's future.